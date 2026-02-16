Natalie Winters

Twig
11h

When will Gates be prosecuted?

Eldridge Osan
11hEdited

It’s Monetized Equity in Global Depopulation.

And it’s through self enrollment by DECEPTION.

With no liability for stakeholders/ manufacturers.

They, in fact, profit and are protected.

Once enrolled, there’s no way out.

There’s NO TOLERANCE for religious exemptions. Especially in militaries…in the name of “readiness” of course.

There IS Maniacal insistence across the board.

They need YOU to enforce it.

And People are ruined because of…you, me, us?

And the core nucleus of the family is deliberately destroyed through complacency, in silence, masquerading as “kindness.”

Let’s view the deceptive equation:

Vaccines. “Safe and Effective.”

+

Planned Parenthood [abortion]. “Reproductive care.”

+

LGBTQ ideology. “Dignity and respect.” “Love is love.”

(Consider: If you were going to sterilize the next generation through their thoughts/minds, how would you do that? Can an idea switch a family bloodline OFF???)

+

Censorship. “Hate Speech, misinformation/disinformation.”

+

What did I forget???

=

Global population reduction. Which is monetized for profit by and for the stakeholders.

Think stakeholders are talking about Digital IDs linked to digital currency, social credit scores and medical records? You better believe they are and it’s all part of the equation.

All of the above =

Conditional freedom predicated on constant compliance with rolling government mandates that limit a free citizen’s ability to work, buy, sell, trade, travel, get an education, or exercise any other God given rights…this is enforced by government sanctioned discrimination, ideological segregation, and blatant coercion, while using duplicitous language under a false premise.

IT’S HELL ON EARTH.

When we participate in that kind of behavior, we vet it, give it credence, and building power…WE BECOME IT and levy it on our peers.

THE ANSWER IS, NO.

