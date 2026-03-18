Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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JeffC's avatar
JeffC
7h

My plan to eradicate islamophobia would be to eradicate Islam from our society

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J. T. Smith's avatar
J. T. Smith
7h

We should be focused instead on eradicating the UN. It's the enemy of Christendom.

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