The United Nations is preparing to turn “combatting Islamophobia” into the next great global speech-and-thought-management project.

Beneath the usual humanitarian language is a far more aggressive agenda: pressure governments to tighten laws, push schools and media into ideological re-education, lean on tech platforms to police speech, build monitoring systems and databases, and formalize the whole thing in a forthcoming UN Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia. UN Special Envoy Miguel Ángel Moratinos confirmed on March 16 that he had already shared “a draft outline of a UN Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia” with the Islamic countries belonging to the body.

And this is not one overzealous envoy freelancing. At the highest level of the UN system, Secretary-General António Guterres has echoed the same posture, urging the world to “eradicate the scourge of Islamophobia” and calling on online platforms to curb hate speech and harassment.

What makes this story significant is the toolkit.

Share

The comments highlighted from the UN News interview point to five distinct pressure points: education, legislation, teaching the public about the “real” Islam, platform regulation, and a formal UN plan to institutionalize all of it.

The Classroom Campaign

One of the clearest tells is the UN’s emphasis on education.

In the interview excerpts, Moratinos says they want to address the “root causes of hatred” and use “education of the schools media and whole public.” In his formal remarks that same day, he made “prevention through education, dialogue, and intercultural and interreligious understanding” the first priority and said “education remains one of our most effective tools.”

The Legal Squeeze

Then comes the legislative push.

In the interview excerpts, Moratinos points to “Law enforcement and legislative measures” as part of the answer. In his official remarks, he calls for “strengthening national policies and legal frameworks” and says governments need to identify “legislative gaps” that hinder the criminalization of hate crimes and anti-discrimination laws.

That phrase — “legislative gaps” — is classic UN technocrat language. It sounds harmless until you translate it. In practice, it means the UN wants member states reviewing domestic law, broadening enforcement authorities, and harmonizing policy around a UN-backed framework. This is not just a messaging campaign. It is an invitation for states to codify the agenda.

Teaching the Public the “Right” Religion

This is where the project moves from law into social engineering.

In the interview excerpts, Moratinos says they want to “teach what is real Islam” and present it as “peace and reconciliation.” He ties anti-Muslim hatred to misunderstanding and ignorance, which is exactly the logic he repeated in his official remarks when he said “Ignorance and fear often lie at the root of prejudice.”

The Censorship Play

The censorship angle is not subtle.

In the interview excerpts, when asked about digital platforms as hosts of hate speech, the answer was to “try to regulate and make responsible for hate speech.” Moratinos also raised concern about politicians using their platforms to encourage followers to insult, hate, and discriminate. In his March 16 remarks, he made “addressing the proliferation of hate speech—particularly in the digital sphere” a central priority, while also stressing engagement with media platforms.

The Monitoring Machine

Every censorship regime needs an enforcement architecture.

In the interview excerpts, Moratinos talks about “how to monitor better” and using “databases to follow up with more concrete steps.” His broader public agenda points in the same direction. In his remarks, he ties the project to stronger institutional frameworks, while the Action Plan he previewed is being developed in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Countries Core Group.

That matters because monitoring is how soft rhetoric hardens into actual governance. First comes the awareness campaign. Then the database. Then the reporting regime. Then the pressure for legal action. Then the inevitable claim that more intervention is needed because the numbers are “alarming.” That is how international bureaucracies convert moral language into durable machinery.

The Plan They’re Building Now

The buried lede is that this is already being formalized.

Moratinos said on March 16 that he had shared “a draft outline of a UN Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia” with the OIC Core Group. His same remarks lay out the pillars of that effort: education, digital-speech intervention, stronger legal frameworks, and national-level policy action.

So this is not a one-day commemoration or another forgettable UN slogan. It is the early-stage rollout of a broader policy framework — one that appears designed to move anti-“Islamophobia” efforts out of the realm of simple anti-discrimination rhetoric and into the far more expansive territory of speech regulation, ideological instruction, and institutional enforcement.

Leave a comment

Echoed From the Top

And again, the significance here is that the rhetoric is not confined to one office.

Guterres has already endorsed the same overarching line, calling for the world to “eradicate the scourge of Islamophobia” and saying online platforms must curb hate speech and harassment. That shows the sentiment is being advanced from the top of the UN system, not just floated by a special envoy in an interview.

The result is a picture that should make anyone wary of international speech-policing projects sit up straight: schools enlisted to change beliefs, media pushed to shape narratives, platforms pressured to regulate speech, laws expanded to close “gaps,” databases built to monitor incidents, and a formal UN action plan tying it all together.

That is not just a campaign against violence.

That is a blueprint for bureaucratized thought control dressed up as tolerance.

My Substack is always free. Pitch in $5 a month if you can to support my work :)