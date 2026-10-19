Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Heller's avatar
William Heller
8d

Anything with GA Sec of St. Raffensbunger involved at leadership level is a total non-starter. GA was and still is a mess and that man has done all he can to keep the 2020 results from public view and legal scrutiny.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8d

The neocon country club can take a number and wait behind Republican voters. Nobody gets a permanent deed to the party because foundations finance their meetings and prestigious institutions print their reports. “Retake the local party apparatus” is an ambition for power, and voters deserve to see the blueprint before insiders start rearranging the furniture. Spare us the democracy sermon if the strategy depends on avoiding unwanted attention. Put the names, plans, and donor conditions on the table. If this faction has a better argument, let it win in daylight. The Republican Party’s future belongs to its voters, and if they can be bought off this cheaply, they are no different from Bolsheviks.

Reply
Share
5 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture