Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ian Fetigan's avatar
Ian Fetigan
12h

Does any of this cause a democrat voter to change their vote? I think not as they have been conditioned to accept victory “by any means possible” including cheating!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12h

Norm Eisen’s network should explain how its “nonpartisan” label squares with a restricted script telling allies to portray Trump as desperate and ridiculous. The line about losing when facts confront feelings is especially revealing. These are communications professionals calculating what the audience should hear, which questions deserve airtime, and whose statements should receive amplification. What truly deserves ridicule is dressing that operation in the robes of disinterested guardianship while expecting everyone outside the network to accept its framing. Contact with election officials makes transparency more important, not less. An echo chamber doesn’t become an independent authority because everybody inside it has a nonprofit logo.

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