A public college district in Texas is helping turn American hospital vacancies into a recruitment pitch for Mexican nurses, offering exam preparation, hospital-funded scholarships and the prospect of moving to the United States with their families.

One condition for applicants is explicit. They must be willing to pursue:

“immigrating to the United States of America.”

That language appears in the eligibility requirements for the International Nursing Pathway, developed by San Antonio’s Alamo Colleges District and Mexico’s Tecmilenio University with Methodist Healthcare System.

The family component was part of the original sales pitch.

In Tecmilenio’s September 2023 announcement, dean Gabriela Ortiz said Methodist personnel would help successful participants complete the necessary procedures:

“including the work visa to travel to the United States with their spouses and children”

The quote is translated from Spanish. The announcement also said Methodist would provide scholarships and hire nurses who completed the program, which targeted Mexico and Latin America.

An October 2023 presentation says Alamo and Tecmilenio developed the curriculum at a private-sector partner’s request. It describes moving workers to places experiencing labor shortages and identifies:

“Potential Expansion to other nationalities and other sectors”

The accompanying text proposes replicating the format in additional countries and industries.

The advertised course lasts six months and includes medical terminology, licensing-exam preparation and U.S. healthcare law. Applicants already need nursing qualifications, English proficiency and hospital experience. These are foreign-trained professionals being prepared to enter the American workforce; state licensing requirements still apply.

The program’s supporters present this approach as a solution to American nursing shortages.

In a June 2025 interview, Alamo officials reported more than 40 nurses enrolled in the inaugural cycle and 14 Methodist-funded scholarships. They described a model:

“promoting global professional mobility and cross-cultural understanding.”

The Institute of International Education gave the partnership an award for innovation. Its interview emphasized the advantage of involving a major American employer directly in the educational program.

But an award and an enrollment count do not establish the return for the public institution or its community. That interview supplied no numerical exam pass rate or completed hiring count. It described the hospital as preparing to welcome graduates.

Because the recruitment pitch includes spouses and children, a full accounting also requires the number of accompanying relatives who actually relocate. The materials reviewed do not establish that total, the visa categories used or whether any participants received permanent-residence sponsorship.