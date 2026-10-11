Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Gail99
Oct 11

We have lots of nurses here. Opportunities for more are in the schools are teaching the new ones. This is I infuriating

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DP
Oct 11

After quadruple bypass I was sent to a rehab facility for PT. The first night there I was literally choking on phlegm and asked for non-prescription Clariton. I was refused. I couldn't lay down, and in only sitting up could I nap until I started choking again which woke me up. I called nurses numerable times and got the same answer they couldn't give it to me even though it was non-prescription. When the night nurse came in I found I couldn't understand her. I asked if she was a nurse or aide whereupon she started screaming, "I nurse, I nurse" and ran out crying. This triggered a series of goon squad leftist nurses coming in threatening me to settle down while continuing to ignore my plight of not being able to breathe - four days post heart surgery. I checked myself out on the 5th day going home to care for myself with the help of family. It was more important to defend a worthless foreign national's pride and incompetence than to care for a heart patient at Encompass Rehab hospital in Sewickley, PA. Documented and witnessed.

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