Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Mike G's avatar
Mike G
3h

Apparently all USAID money was spent on seditious revolution

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
3h

"Prove: Independently validate results using the proposed counting infrastructure. Cooke cites Venezuela, Hungary and Serbia as precedents."

Be more like Venezuela? Sounds like a plan.

"Enforce: Mobilize protests and nationwide noncooperation to defend those results, arguing that legal action alone will not suffice."

And: "Organize daily rallies and strikes at the Capitol until the winners are seated.”

Do these people have jobs? I withdraw the question.

"Gain international recognition."

Nothing says legitimacy like recognition by North Korea. Or Turkey. Or Kyrgyzstan. Or Cuba. Or Tanzania. Or Belarus. Ad nauseam.

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