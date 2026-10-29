“parallel vote counting infrastructure, separate from the government”

Seed the Vote organizing director Dylan Cooke says the anti-MAGA group’s legal partners are exploring that system to validate election results.

His May 18 statement sets out four stages:

Fight: Challenge election rules the group considers suppressive before voters cast their ballots. Win: Turn out enough voters to secure victories in multiple races by margins too large to dispute. Prove: Independently validate results using the proposed counting infrastructure. Cooke cites Venezuela, Hungary and Serbia as precedents. Enforce: Mobilize protests and nationwide noncooperation to defend those results, arguing that legal action alone will not suffice.

The proposed count would supply evidence for the mobilization that follows. Cooke makes the connection explicit:

“Gathering evidence matters only if it creates mass mobilization and mass outrage.”

The proposed sequence. Dylan Cooke’s May 18, 2026 statement places independent counting and mass mobilization in consecutive stages. It says legal partners are considering the infrastructure; it does not establish that it exists. View source .

Five months later, the proposal is still being promoted. In an October 23 memo, Movement Voter Project executive director Billy Wimsatt identifies Seed the Vote as a grantee and directs readers to Cooke’s plan while discussing preparations for the aftermath of November 3.

The strategist with a USAID résumé

Cooke attributes his framework to Hardy Merriman, whose career spans international civil-resistance training, democracy-promotion organizations and a USAID initiative.

Merriman’s official biography says he served as a senior technical adviser to USAID’s Powered by the People program from 2023 to 2025. He also led the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict and served as a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

The program announcement describes a five-year, $45 million USAID award to a consortium led by PartnersGlobal. Its members included the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict and CANVAS, the Centre for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies. The initiative was designed to support activists and social movements internationally.

Merriman’s work with CANVAS predates that award. His publication list credits him as a coauthor of its 2007 civil-resistance curriculum, published in Belgrade, alongside Srdja Popovic, Slobodan Djinovic, Andrej Milivojevic and Ivan Marovic.

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His later work also addresses financing these movements. A 2023 Atlantic Council report he coauthored recommends expanded government support for civil resistance, multiyear activist funding and international strike funds.

Merriman’s own biography. His website lists the USAID advisory role alongside his Atlantic Council work. This documents his background, not USAID funding for the proposed American count. View source .

The donor network promoting the plan

Seed the Vote’s political objective is plainly stated. Its website describes defeating MAGA, advancing progressive candidates and changing the direction of the Democratic Party as central goals.

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Movement Voter Project helps supply the organizing network around it. An October 14 volunteering guide names Seed the Vote as its top recommendation and says most of the local organizations receiving its volunteers are also MVP grantees.

Wimsatt’s subsequent memo says movement leaders have rehearsed 18 potential threat scenarios and trained to escalate nonviolently if necessary. It links both Seed the Vote’s plan and a separate Freedom Trainers scenario guide.

The October promotion. Wimsatt’s memo, dated October 23, 2026, links both the scenario guide and Seed the Vote’s plan, identifying the group as a grantee. View source .

Seed the Vote is a project of Everyday People PAC. The Federal Election Commission lists that committee as a super PAC and reports approximately $2.81 million in receipts and $3.46 million in disbursements from January 1, 2025, through October 14, 2026, with about $2.47 million remaining. Those totals cover the committee’s overall activity; they do not establish a budget for the proposed count.

Foreign recognition and pressure on Congress

The manual promoted in Wimsatt’s memo goes further in its contingency planning.

In a scenario where Congress refuses to seat election winners, printed page 66 recommends seeking recognition from international allies for the incoming House and Senate members. Its instruction begins:

“Gain international recognition.”

The congressional contingency. This excerpt appears in Scenario 16, concerning Congress refusing to seat incoming election winners. Printed page 66; PDF page 70. View source .

The same page recommends opposition walkouts, sustained demonstrations, boycotts and strikes. Another instruction reads:

“Organize daily rallies and strikes at the Capitol until the winners are seated.”

It points readers toward May Day Strong, Sunrise Movement and Indivisible for rapid mobilization. Daniel Hunter is named as the manual’s author; its credits identify ASO Communications’ Anat Shenker-Osorio, Genevieve Arnold and Jay Marcellus as providing messaging guidance.

A separate Freedom Trainers handout lays out the timing: count-support activities beginning November 4, followed by economic noncooperation if results are not honored. It describes that escalation as a last resort and cites Ukraine, Serbia and Brazil.

Who would run the count?

Independent verification can check official results. A Westminster Foundation for Democracy technical guide explains that conventional parallel vote tabulation uses a representative sample of polling stations to project results. It cannot directly overturn official returns or reliably determine a winner when the margin falls within its statistical uncertainty.

The guide also identifies partisan presentation, incomplete data and premature publication as risks.

Those distinctions leave concrete questions for Seed the Vote: who would collect and verify its data, which races would be covered, and would findings confirming Republican victories be published?