Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Awe's avatar
Larry Awe
3d

We need to pass a law to only allow US born citizens to run for Congress. The group that can’t be reformed is the Democrat party. The party of Confederacy, KKK, Jim Crow and now mostly Marxists.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bolky's avatar
Bolky
3d

Fomenting insurrection is a crime.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture