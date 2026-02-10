An Ethiopian-born congressional candidate is campaigning to abolish ICE. And replace it with “systems that honor the “sacrifices” of immigrant families.” Seriously.

Melat Kiros, a Democratic primary challenger in Colorado, has made the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a core element of her campaign.

Kiros entered the United States legally as a child after her family won the Diversity Visa Lottery. The modern immigrant-activist position is simple: America is good enough to take from, but not good enough to govern itself.

Her campaign materials and public statements outline that position without qualification.

In an interview with the far-left outlet Migrant Insider, Kiros states:

“My position is to abolish ICE. This is an agency that if it was a person, it wouldn’t even be old enough to buy a beer. So I find it ridiculous that we can’t have a conversation about getting rid of an agency that is quite literally murdering innocent people in broad daylight. This is a rogue agency and it’s not one that can be reformed… This is not a reform issue. This is an issue of an agency that was born out of a time of severe racism and Islamophobia that is really only focused on punishment and retaliation and not about actually keeping our borders safe.”

Her views were summarized in the interview as wanting to replace ICE with “systems that honor the “sacrifices” of immigrant families” and other radical proposals:

• Humane Alternatives: Replacing enforcement with systems that honor the “sacrifices” of immigrant families. • Ending “Blank Checks”: Reallocating military and enforcement funding toward domestic social safety nets like housing and healthcare. • Intersectional Justice: Linking the plight of refugees globally (from Tigray to Palestine) to the treatment of migrants at the U.S. border.

In separate public posts, Kiros has declared, “Every single Democrat needs to be calling to abolish ICE,” and used the slogan “UNMASK, PROSECUTE, ABOLISH ICE.”

ICE, created in 2003, oversees interior immigration enforcement, removal operations, and investigations into immigration-related crimes. Kiros’ platform does not outline a replacement enforcement mechanism for visa overstays, criminal removals, or final orders of deportation.