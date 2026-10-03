A voter-turnout operation tied to George Soros and funded by Hopewell Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund used North Carolina’s 2026 primary as a testing ground for election mail deliberately designed to look like wedding invitations.

The group, Vote Rev Action Fund, explains the calculation⁠ in its own words:

“It doesn’t look like political mail.”

Behind the floral design is an organization whose sibling PAC says its purpose is to “help Democrats win”⁠—and whose tax return places its staff on that sibling’s payroll.

The Action Fund says it tested the invitations in a randomized controlled trial⁠ during the March 2026 primary to measure their impact on turnout. Recipients were directed to a voting website through what the organization describes as a “unique, trackable QR code.”

The sample it published⁠ uses gold script, flowers and a personalized greeting to package an election reminder as a formal invitation. It names the March 3 primary and instructs recipients to “Scan the QR code to RSVP,” with smaller text stating that an RSVP is not required to vote.

The design borrows the look of a personal celebration to make an organized turnout appeal feel less like political solicitation. That is the strategy the group itself advertises.

The linked website also offers a $10 gift card⁠ for completing a survey about the postcard.

The reverse of the mail⁠ identifies Vote Rev Action Fund as the payer. The money behind that name leads to some of the left’s major funding organizations.

Hopewell Fund’s 2024 tax return⁠ reports $2,255,250 to Vote Tripling Action Fund. Sixteen Thirty Fund’s 2024 filing⁠ adds $772,500.

The recipient’s tax identification number matches Vote Rev Action Fund⁠, confirming $3,027,750 from the two funders in a single year.

The Soros connection comes through Vote Rev, its sibling political organization. In January 2022, POLITICO reported that George Soros’s Democracy PAC had given Vote Rev $1 million⁠.

The same report described Soros putting $125 million into Democracy PAC to support political work beyond that election cycle, with his son Alexander set to become its president.

The staffing records show how closely the Vote Rev entities operate. The Action Fund’s 2024 tax return states⁠:

“Its staff are employed by Vote Rev, a related organization.”

The nonprofit reimburses Vote Rev for its share of employee costs under a cost-sharing agreement. Its related-organizations schedule⁠ identifies both Vote Rev and Vote Rev PAC.

In other words, the nonprofit running the invitation experiment uses staff employed by the political organization that received Soros money.

Vote Rev is explicit about its political orientation. It calls itself the “only nonprofit behavioral design team in the progressive movement”⁠ and advertises endorsements from MoveOn and former Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler.

Hopewell’s leadership supplies another connection to Democratic power. Its president, Anna Brower⁠, previously served as chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James and deputy campaign manager for James’s 2018 campaign. Brower took over at Hopewell in September 2025.

Sixteen Thirty Fund’s political messaging activities have also attracted congressional scrutiny. On May 14, 2026, House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced a subpoena for records concerning its role in the separate Chorus influencer program⁠, as part of an investigation into paid political content and campaign-finance disclosure.

As of September 17, the invitation experiment’s public description still lists turnout results as forthcoming⁠. It provides no mailing volume, targeting criteria, spending total or confirmed November rollout.

Before the midterms, voters deserve to know how many households were targeted, what information the tracking collected and whether this experiment is being expanded.

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