Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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alspmd's avatar
alspmd
Oct 3

Not sure I understand the harm unless scanning collects voter info without notifying the scanner that their data is being collected. Also paying people to respond to a voter turnout mailing without more clarification could be misconstrued by the recipient as being paid to vote. Seems like a waste of $3 million to me. The bigger picture is non citizens like this anti-American profiteer being allowed to inject money into our political process.

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Illness's avatar
Illness
Oct 3

Not enough dog whistles

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