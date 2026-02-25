Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike G's avatar
Mike G
10h

WEF catastrophe predictions are more accurate since the WEF tries to cause the catastrophes

Reply
Share
Beerslayer's avatar
Beerslayer
10h

The WEF is one of the biggest threats and should be on the top of this list. No one elected them to power. If there is a conflict, I believe the WEF won't survive a conflict as people will seek them out for the erosion of rights and causing these conflicts. Good luck to their bodyguards when this happens. More people are awakening to this threat. This is a prediction not a threat. But the same thing happened to Il Duce.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture