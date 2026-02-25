My work is always free. But if you can spare $5 this month, it helps me keep stories like these coming.

If you read the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 carefully, it’s not a blasé warning about climate or a white paper about AI.

It reads like an obituary for the world order that defined the last 80 years. And an ominous warning for something much worse.

The report is built on responses from 1,309 so-called “leaders and experts” across academia, business, government, international organizations, and civil society.

While the Davos intelligentsia doesn’t deserve your ears, they do (unfortunately) represent institutional opinion. So it’s worth knowing what crises they have in store.

If we learned anything from COVID-19, they exploit (best case) or cause (worst case) these catastrophes to consolidate power. Remember the Great Reset?

The report evaluates risk across three horizons: immediate (2026), short-to-medium term (to 2028), and long term (to 2036). Across all three, one theme dominates: existential structural instability.

But instability of what?

Not just markets. Not just climate.

The international order itself.

War Is No Longer an Outlier — It’s Assumed

When respondents were asked which risk is most likely to trigger a material global crisis in 2026, the top answers were:

Geoeconomic confrontation (18%)

State-based armed conflict (14%)

Nearly one-third of surveyed global elites believe economic warfare or direct conflict between states is the most probable near-term systemic shock.

That is not a fringe scenario. It is the baseline expectation.

The report openly refers to “kinetic wars” already underway and to trade, finance, and technology being “wielded as weapons of influence.”

In the two-year horizon, state-based armed conflict remains embedded in the top five risks. War is not treated as a tail risk. It is treated as part of the operating environment.

The report calls this period “The Age of Competition.” That phrase is not rhetorical flourish. It signals that rivalry between states is no longer episodic — it is structural.

The Multipolar Shift: Replacement, Not Adjustment

The most revealing data point in the entire report appears in the geopolitical outlook chart from the vantage point of what is America’s role in the world.

Respondents were asked how the global political environment will look in ten years.

Here is how they answered:

68% expect a multipolar or fragmented order where middle and great powers contest and enforce regional rules.

14% expect a bipolar order defined by two superpowers.

12% expect a new international order led by an alternative superpower.

Only 6% expect a reinvigoration of the U.S.-led, rules-based international order .

Just. Six. Percent.

That is not hedging. That is institutional expectation.

In other words: ninety-four percent of the surveyed elite do not believe the U.S.-anchored order will rebound.

This is not presented as a temporary dip in American influence. It is presented as a structural transition.

The managerial class writing and responding to this report is not planning for restoration of the old order. It is preparing to operate in a world beyond it.

Equally telling is the tone.

The report does not frame this shift as a crisis of American leadership requiring restoration. It frames it as an environment to be managed. The emphasis is on operating within fragmentation, mitigating geoeconomic confrontation, and adapting to multipolar competition. The assumption that U.S. primacy should or will return is almost absent. Instead, the analysis proceeds from the premise that the center of gravity in global governance is dispersing — and that coordination mechanisms must adapt accordingly.

AI and the Militarization of Speed

The military implications of this transition are not abstract.

In the AI section, under “Military misuse or mistakes,” the report outlines how AI embedded in intelligence, surveillance, logistics, and command systems could shift conflict risk from tactical to systemic.

The scenarios are concrete:

AI systems misidentifying threats.

Automated early-warning systems misinterpreting missile tests.

Generative AI fabricating convincing battlefield footage or false executive directives.

Defensive responses triggered by corrupted or poisoned data.

The most significant concern is speed. Crises that once unfolded over hours or days could escalate in seconds.

The report explicitly warns that deterrence built on human deliberation may falter if algorithms initiate actions before leaders can intervene. It also notes that major powers are racing to integrate AI across military domains, each fearing strategic disadvantage if rivals move first.

In a fragmented multipolar environment, that acceleration dynamic becomes more dangerous, not less.

Information Disorder as a Strategic Risk

Alongside kinetic and technological warfare, the report elevates “misinformation and disinformation” to the second most severe short-term global risk .

This is tied to broader data showing:

News avoidance rising from 32% to 40%.

Concern about misinformation rising from 54% to 58%.

Trust in news falling from 44% to 40% .

The report frames this information environment as a destabilizing force within already tense geopolitical conditions. Synthetic media, deepfakes, and AI-generated content are described as capable of undermining crisis response and contributing to escalation.

That framing is powerful.

Once misinformation is elevated from “bad content” to “destabilizing force,” it moves into the national security category. And when something enters the security category, extraordinary measures start to look reasonable. If misinformation can trigger unrest, distort elections, inflame conflict, or even accelerate military escalation in an AI-driven environment, then the argument for aggressive intervention strengthens.

What begins as concern over online falsehoods can quickly morph into justification for expansive monitoring regimes, tighter platform controls, coordinated cross-border content standards, and government-industry enforcement partnerships.

Mass public anger amplifies that dynamic.

If large segments of society believe they are being manipulated, deceived, or destabilized by malicious information campaigns, the political demand for “doing something” intensifies. In moments of perceived crisis, civil liberty rarely wins.

The institutional instinct is to centralize control, harmonize standards, and reduce volatility. The risk is that under the banner of combating misinformation, governments and multilateral bodies normalize a level of speech regulation that would have been politically unthinkable a decade ago.

None of this requires secret coordination. It follows directly from how the report categorizes risk.

If speech instability is treated as comparable to geopolitical confrontation or armed conflict, then speech will be governed with comparable seriousness. The more the world is described as turbulent, fragmented, and vulnerable to cascading shocks, the easier it becomes to argue that information itself must be stabilized — not merely debated. And in a multipolar world already bracing for war and AI-driven escalation, the threshold for what counts as “dangerous speech” is likely to shrink rather than expand.

The Psychological Baseline: Permanent Turbulence

Fifty percent of respondents describe the next two years as “turbulent” or “stormy,” rising to 57% over the next decade. Only one percent foresee calm.

The report does not describe a world that is drifting temporarily off course.

It describes a world transitioning into sustained rivalry, technological acceleration, and institutional realignment.

The most consequential takeaway is not any single ranking.

It is that the people embedded in the global governance ecosystem no longer assume the durability of the U.S.-led order.

They are planning for something else.