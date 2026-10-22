A senior immigration official who led field operations during Joe Biden’s presidency is now helping a Chinese immigration consultancy market its ability to navigate the American system he helped administer.

Michael Valverde, the former associate director of field operations at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, has entered an exclusive advisory relationship with Yingzhong Overseas Consulting, according to the company’s public announcements.

The firm’s sales pitch is explicit. Its website promises, translated from Chinese, to:

“Incorporate immigration officers’ thinking into case preparation, improving the likelihood of approval from the outset.”

A photograph published with a Chinese-language promotional account makes the pitch even more striking. Valverde stands beside a projected slide referring to:

“internal USCIS review standards”

The phrase appears in a discussion of duration-of-status compliance and employment authorization controls. It is visible on the presentation screen—not an inference about what he might have discussed.

Experience acquired in American public service is becoming a selling point for a Chinese business seeking American immigration approvals.

Valverde’s connection to the Biden administration is straightforward: he led USCIS field operations during Biden’s presidency. A 2023 Federal Bar Association agenda identifies him in that leadership position, and his own account dates his leadership to 2021. He was a career official whose government service began long before Biden; the record does not establish that Biden personally appointed him.

The China connection extends beyond the company’s Beijing headquarters.

Yingzhong’s own account of a May 2024 forumidentifies its founder and president, Guo Shize, as a standing council member of the Center for China and Globalization. It records his participation in a forum organized by that think tank and co-organized by the China–United States Exchange Foundation, or CUSEF.

CUSEF is the organization that provides the documented connection to the CCP’s influence apparatus. The congressionally created U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission describes it as “united front-linked.” In a November 2025 letter, House China committee chairman John Moolenaar characterized CUSEF as an instrument of CCP political warfare, including efforts to influence Americans’ views of Beijing.

At the forum, Guo jointly launched a report examining international talent flows through the United States, including American policy trends and Chinese talent migration.

That is the documented chain: a former Biden-era USCIS leader, an advisory agreement with Yingzhong, and Yingzhong’s founder participating in a migration-policy forum co-organized by a United Front-linked organization. It does not establish that the CCP directed Valverde’s agreement or that Yingzhong is CCP-controlled.

The services advertised under the agreement nevertheless deserve scrutiny.

Yingzhong’s June 8, 2026 announcement describes an exclusive China strategic advisory agreement. The subsequent Sina promotional account describes difficult-case consultations, a pre-review mechanism reserved for the firm’s clients, and monthly internal training for its American and Chinese teams.

Those are continuing services designed to bring his adjudication experience into the company’s daily work. The advertised reviews are private consultations; they confer no government approval authority.

Valverde’s own consulting website openly offers:

“insider policy, operational knowledge, and experience that I gained during my 28-year career”

His advertised objective is to improve case outcomes.

The promotional account attributes a defense of the partnership to Valverde, citing the firm’s compliance, professional standards, and client record. In a separate post introducing his consulting business, he acknowledged post-federal employment ethics restrictions.

Americans entrusted him with administering their immigration system. They deserve to know exactly how that experience is now being used for a Chinese firm—and where he draws the line.