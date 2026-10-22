Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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William ManionMDPhDJDMBA's avatar
William ManionMDPhDJDMBA
5dEdited

I thought I read that the Chinese steal many of our trade secrets, patents, inventions and technology improvements hurting our private businesses and government interests. Why in the world are we allowing Democrats, the party of globalism and the party that hates USA patriotism, to make it easier for the Chinese to continue to steal from us? Why? Am I being XENOPHOBIC? Am I being XENOPHOBIC like our great President Trump when he barred Chinese from entering our country saving millions of American lives from Covid-19 pandemic, the Wuhan laboratory leak pandemic.? Didn’t the Wuhan laboratory leak occur because Democrat Dr. Anthony Fauci was prohibited from doing research on Covid-19 here in the USA so instead did the research in Wuhan, China? Didn’t Democrat Dr. Fauci use this USA government funding in an effort to enrich himself later with stock in vaccine production companies? Are people really voting for Democrats on November 3 who are pro Chinese and supported by Chinese Billionaire money? Please vote Republican and stop enriching the Chinese Government that hates the USA and stop enriching Democrats who sell our country out to make money with the Chinese Communist Party. Please don’t vote for the Democrat National Committee or DNC because it seems that the DNC is the Party of the CCP or Chinese Communist Party. Is that true? Is the DNC the CCP party of choice? Enquiring minds want to know. W. Manion, MDPhDJDMBA

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rksplash
5dEdited

The excuse they are using in Canada is there is an over supply of housing so we need to increase immigration to bring back demand. The goal proposed is 15 million from India.

Yikes!

Leave it to the central banker Carney to bail out banks by bailing out housing developers.

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