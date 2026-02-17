Harvard isn’t just teaching about immigration.

It’s running a credit-bearing course that trains teams of undergraduates to produce research and writing for real asylum applicants — work product routed directly to attorneys at a pro bono immigration outfit.

That’s not a critic’s characterization. It’s Harvard’s own description of HIST 123, branded as the “Immigrant Justice Lab.”

Harvard’s course listing says HIST 123 “trains and supports teams of undergraduates” to contribute “research and writing for asylum applicants” represented by attorneys at the Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice.

The class isn’t framed as neutral scholarship. The description lays out a structured pipeline for producing material meant to be used in live legal fights:

“Basic training in asylum law”

Team-based research, writing, and editing on the “history of the societies” asylum seekers fled—then connecting that research to asylum-law questions (i.e., building evidence that supports claims)

A dedicated track on the ethics of legal advocacy—because the work is explicitly advocacy-adjacent

Another track focused on building a partnership between Harvard and a community-based organization

Harvard’s Latin American & Caribbean History program page advertises the same setup in even plainer language: student teams put their research and writing skills to work on “actual asylum cases.”

Harvard’s own listing ties the course to the Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice, a pro bono group that says it provides legal services to asylum-seeking families and has worked on cases involving family detention and fast-track processes like expedited removal.

Share

Harvard isn’t alone

The “student teams build asylum case materials” model is spreading across higher ed:

University of Michigan’s Immigrant Justice Lab describes teams that include law students and undergraduate students who research and write briefs supporting asylum claims (including children’s cases).

The University of Denver (Korbel) Asylum Project produces country-conditions reports and explicitly notes these reports can help attorneys take more cases by offloading research work.

Why are elite institutions turning college credit into an assembly line for asylum case-building—and why is this ideological lane treated as “education,” rather than what it plainly is: participation in one side of the immigration fight?