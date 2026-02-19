In a newly announced deal that should alarm anyone who cares about the integrity of global public health policy, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has committed up to $54.3 million in public and philanthropic money to fund a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Moderna’s mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine candidate.

Taken at face value, CEPI’s press release reads like a feel-good story: rapid action against a deadly pathogen, equitable access, cutting-edge science.

Yet the deeper you look, the more this “global health mission” resembles something far more structured — a quasi-institutional conduit that directs public money into private vaccine platforms while positioning corporate players to reap future returns.

From Davos Launchpad to Pandemic Industrial Policy

CEPI didn’t emerge organically out of grassroots public health needs. It was launched in 2017 during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, billed as a public-private coalition designed to “stimulate, finance, and coordinate vaccine development” for epidemic threats. The architecture was, from the outset, a Davos-style blend of governments, large philanthropic capital, and industry participation.

Among CEPI’s most influential backers — and largest funders — is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the most powerful institutions in global vaccine policy. Gates’ approach to pandemic response — platform technologies, rapid timeline targets, advance procurement — now defines the way CEPI operates.

Share

The Moderna Deal: Public Risk, Private Reward

CEPI’s announcement touts its contribution to Moderna’s pandemic influenza vaccine candidate. CEO Richard Hatchett said the partnership could “shave months off the response time, deliver vaccines at scale, and enable equitable access for all” — language that positions the deal as both innovative and altruistic.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s own CEO, Stéphane Bancel, praised CEPI’s support as critical to advancing the candidate and fulfilling what is known as the 100 Days Mission — a global benchmark to develop and deploy safe, effective vaccines within 100 days of identifying a pathogen.

Those are high-sounding goals. But the mechanics matter.

Phase 3 trials are not speculative startup science — they are late-stage, registration-enabling clinical studies that pave the way for regulatory approval and eventual commercialization. By underwriting this phase, CEPI is effectively de-risking Moderna’s investment, using public and philanthropic funding to carry the financial burden of final clinical validation.

Once that hurdle is cleared, the company retains patents, manufacturing control, and the lion’s share of market upside — particularly in wealthy countries where vaccine sales are most lucrative.

This dynamic is familiar.

During COVID-19, governments and philanthropies funded much of the research, manufacturing scale-up, and advance purchase agreements. Pharmaceutical companies walked away with record revenues and enhanced valuations.

Now, the same model appears to be institutionalised: cushioned risk for industry, future profits reserved for private actors.