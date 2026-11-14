Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Brendan Radich Sr's avatar
Brendan Radich Sr
5h

We need to put Obama and his entire administration on trial. While we are at it we need to round up all of the f###ing Globalist who were responsible for installing Barry f###ing Soetoro as our 1st, 2nd and 3rd illegitimate Presidents. Why are this f###ing Demons still breathing. Look what they are doing to the World. What a f###ing shit show in France and throughout Europe. The f###ing Globalist have the mass migration heading back to America and the Globalist owned and selected President of Mexico is doing nothing to stop them. WRF!!

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Ric Victor's avatar
Ric Victor
7h

Sedition.

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