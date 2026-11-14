A former Obama adviser has co-authored a proposal urging foreign governments to build criminal cases against America’s defense secretary—and pursue indictments after Donald Trump leaves office.

The targets named in the May 27 essay: Pete Hegseth, Admiral Frank Bradley and General Francis Donovan.

The authors spell out a plan for foreign authorities to prepare cases while Trump remains president: “Officials in Colombia, Ecuador, or other affected States” could “quietly gather evidence” and “wait to issue indictments until Trump is out of office.”

The May 27 article , with the original headline, byline, publication date and opening context. Tap image to enlarge.

The same article’s foreign-courts section, including the evidence-gathering proposal and the following paragraph identifying Hegseth, Bradley and Donovan. Tap image to enlarge.

Their argument treats the strikes as murder and explores international warrants and extradition. Even officials avoiding overseas travel would count as a consequence:

“self-imposed travel restrictions to avoid arrest”

They favor U.S. prosecutions but see foreign courts as another route, subject to evidence and custody hurdles.

The authors worked inside DHS, State and the Pentagon

Harrison served in the Obama administrationas counselor to the Homeland Security secretary from 2015 to 2017. She later worked as a Pentagon associate general counsel, advising on the law governing American military activities.

Farley spent 13 years in government, including as an adviser to the State Department’s Guantanamo closure envoy and director of its Office of Terrorist Detentions. A career official whose service crossed administrations, he returned to State in August 2021, during Biden’s presidency.

He now works at the National Immigration Law Center on wartime and emergency powers. Begley previously served as a senior adviser in the State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice.

Other Obama veterans want pardons followed by subpoenas

In a separate November 10 essay, two former Obama officials argue that presidential pardons should not end the pursuit of testimony from Trump’s officials.

Its authors are Just Security editors Tess Bridgeman and Ryan Goodman. Bridgeman was an Obama White House lawyer and deputy National Security Council legal adviser. Goodman served as special counsel to the Pentagon’s general counsel in 2015–2016.

They urge the next administration to move quickly against alleged abuses, beginning with senior officials, and warn:

“bureaucratic task forces are often where accountability efforts are sent to die.”

They want Congress to watch who receives pardons and require testimony about alleged wrongdoing. Their argument: a pardon for earlier conduct would not protect a witness from prosecution for new perjury or contempt.

They also want congressional and state investigations to reinforce one another by preserving evidence and identifying witnesses, with professional associations and advocacy organizations playing additional roles. They explicitly require due process and case-specific judgments.

The essay praises Hakeem Jeffries, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin as signs of a more aggressive oversight era. That endorsement does not establish that those lawmakers support the separate foreign-prosecution proposal.

Biden’s Air Force secretary wants action on day one

Former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who served from 2021 to 2025, published his own nine-step Pentagon proposal on November 3.

He wants the next Congress to begin assembling the record and a future administration to start work immediately. His timetable includes an initial review within six months and completing the broader effort within a year.

Kendall’s November 3 proposal : the preparation timetable within the surrounding discussion of oversight and evidence. Tap image to enlarge.

Kendall also favors administrative penalties in many cases, reserves criminal liability for grave, knowing violations, and warns against political purges. His proposal includes possible reinstatement and compensation for personnel he believes were wrongfully removed, including transgender servicemembers.

The practical stakes extend beyond a hearing: investigations could shape future prosecutions, personnel decisions and military records.

Hegseth says the operations were lawful

Responding to the impeachment effort on November 10, Hegseth defended the operations as lawful, ordered by President Trump and notified to Congress. He rejected efforts to turn disagreements over military policy into grounds for removal.

He also warned that the campaign could move down the chain of command: