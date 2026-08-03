Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Janice Howard's avatar
Janice Howard
Aug 3

Thankyou, thankyou for breaking this story. Watch your back girl. Be safe in all you do. May Jesus take care of you.

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Richard Morrow's avatar
Richard Morrow
Aug 3

These "mistakes" with Motor Vehicle data are intentional and were always meant to be intentional. Californiacis leading in this.

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