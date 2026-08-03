The software vendor at the center of New Jersey’s registration of 6,600 noncitizens is a French biometrics conglomerate owned by a private-equity firm with an extensive investment operation inside China, an examination of corporate records reveals.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill blamed a “serious software error” for registering the noncitizens between June 2023 and June 2024, despite their indicating they were not American citizens. IDEMIA, the state’s software vendor, says its role was to transmit information from the motor-vehicle system and that the New Jersey Division of Elections was “ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote.” (The Wall Street Journal⁠)

IDEMIA Public Security is headquartered in France. The company develops facial-recognition, fingerprint and government identification systems. They hold several federal contracts including:

TSA’s Universal Enrollment Services provider for PreCheck and other screening programs.

Border Patrol’s (CBP) biometric entry-exit mission.

FBI’s fingerprint submission system.

Driver’s license provider in 36 states.

Department of Defense’s identity operations.

In New Jersey, IDEMIA operated the software used to transmit voter-registration information collected during driver’s-license and identification-card transactions. The company says it has worked with the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission for more than 40 years. (New Jersey Globe⁠)

IDEMIA Public Security is controlled by Advent International, a Boston-based private-equity firm managing more than $100 billion.

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Advent’s own corporate disclosures show that the firm has operated in Greater China since 1993 and invested more than $1.8 billion in the region. Its Greater China investment team operates under a managing director based in Shanghai, while Advent maintains offices in both Shanghai and Hong Kong. (Advent International⁠)

In March 2026, Advent announced it was strengthening Hong Kong as its regional hub and expanding its engagement with “local Limited Partners,” the investors supplying capital to its funds.

Advent called Asia Pacific a “strategic priority” and described Hong Kong as the intersection of “global capital, regional markets, and dealmaking opportunity.” (Advent International⁠)

Its Greater China portfolio includes Chinese manufacturers, pharmaceutical suppliers, research companies and consumer businesses, including GS Capsule, BioDuro, AI Dream, LBS Group and Seek Pet Food. (Advent International⁠)

The Seek investment connects Advent to one of China’s most politically connected private-equity firms.

Advent announced in August 2024 that it would invest in the Shandong-based manufacturer alongside its existing shareholder, Boyu Capital. Advent said the firms would work together to accelerate Seek’s growth inside China. (Advent International⁠)

Boyu Capital was co-founded by Alvin Jiang, the grandson of former Chinese president and Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin.

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Reuters described Boyu as a “princeling” firm and reported that investors credited Jiang’s family connection with giving the fund access to tightly controlled sectors of the Chinese economy.

The documented ownership chain is remarkable: New Jersey’s voter-registration pipeline relied upon a French biometric contractor controlled by a private-equity giant operating from Shanghai and Hong Kong, raising capital in the region, investing more than $1.8 billion across Greater China and conducting business alongside a fund co-founded by a former CCP leader’s grandson.

IDEMIA is also preparing to change foreign hands.

Advent has agreed to sell IDEMIA Public Security to Amadeus, a corporation headquartered in Spain, for €1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2027 and includes IDEMIA’s government-grade biometric identification and data operations. (Amadeus⁠)

All of these facts were absent from New Jersey’s explanation of how 6,600 noncitizens entered its voter rolls. Convenient.

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