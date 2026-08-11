Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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WolfCub18
1d

Ms Winters, you are a national treasure! Keep exposing these people for what they’re doing!

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D D's avatar
D D
1d

Our Congress had better start doing the job they were assigned. Tax dollars still being sent for this crime? Vote them out.

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