Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Eric Adair Kerr's avatar
Eric Adair Kerr
3h

Another Deep State Globalist plandemic brought to you by Bill Gates!

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Tenquid's avatar
Tenquid
3h

I worked in medical research for almost 20 years. Covid never frightened me. But Ebola scares me to death. I don't trust the government to handle an Ebola outbreak well. Paper masks don't work for Ebola. Millions would die.

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