Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
14h

Yes the self appoint commie globalist will never stop pushing their America last /always dominated 💩down our throats ..

Keep up the good reporting NW

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Ken Murphy's avatar
Ken Murphy
14h

Great journalism!

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