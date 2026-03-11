Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rumor control's avatar
rumor control
8h

Islam's plan is to take over the world by Muslim immigration. Refugee status is just a ploy.

When Muslims infiltrate a city, they then vote themselves into control...a la, NYC.

Deport ALL!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Pawsative's avatar
Pawsative
9h

The Lebanese refugees can go back to Jordan and better yet go to Iran. The Lebanese Muslims are colonists.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture