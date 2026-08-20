Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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2h

What a mountain of evidence. Seriously good research, Natalie.

The Chinese infestation is almost as scary as having Fauci back in charge.

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RayTo
2h

NatalieWinters@

Thank you for this enlightening report!

As a veteran, this not only concerns me, but how do we find out if any of our information was included in the studies? Would we have known that we were part of a study and had to sign paperwork, or did the VA just take our information and submit it based off of something we may be treated for?

None of the things in here are items that I'm being treated for, but that doesn't mean the VA hasn't sold my information or given my information to the Chinese or anybody else.

So as a veteran how do we know that our biometric and genome information has been taken from us?

And for future reference how do we, as individuals, protect ourselves from such intrusion?

I grew up listening to my parents and influential adults tell me that my word is my bond, and my good name is all I really have in this world. In recent years I have altered that sage advice to include my "genome sequence and biological ID markers." Especially with the onset of AI.

So how do we protect these pieces of ourselves?

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