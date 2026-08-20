The figure is staggering: $676,570,952.

That is the “Total Award Amount” the Department of Veterans Affairs lists for the Million Veteran Program, its massive research system built from the DNA and linked medical information of more than one million American veterans.

But the Million Veteran Program is only the center of a much larger story.

A paper-by-paper investigation found 61 original studies connecting VA awards, facilities, researchers, or data to the PRC and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) affiliated institutions.

One VA-backed paper included a researcher from the PLA’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Two years later, the U.S. Commerce Department placed the Academy and eleven of its research institutes on the Entity List—a major export restriction—after determining that they used biotechnology to support Chinese military end users and applications, including purported “brain-control weaponry.”

Three of the studies involved confirmed veteran-derived information. One enrolled 480 American veterans and included a coauthor from the PLA’s Fourth Military Medical University. Two others drew on the Million Veteran Program and included a scientist from China’s national bioinformatics system.

The first genomics study analyzed 173,996 veterans. The second analyzed 461,669 veterans and approximately 25 million genetic variants.

The public papers credit the China-based scientist with substantive research activity. They do not disclose whether she ever accessed controlled, individual-level veteran genetic and health records.

That is not a technical footnote. It is the central national-security question.

The most egregious findings

● The $676.6 million veteran DNA program: Two 2023 studies using MVP data included Minxian Wang of the Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and China National Center for Bioinformation. The studies involved 173,996 and 461,669 veterans. Their contribution statements do not resolve which data Wang handled or whether she accessed individual-level MVP records.

● A clinical trial involving 480 American veterans: A Greater Los Angeles and Sepulveda VA colonoscopy trial listed H. Jia of Fourth Military Medical University, now the PLA’s Air Force Medical University. The paper reports veteran procedures and outcomes but does not disclose whether Jia could see patient-level records, deidentified data, aggregate results or only the manuscript.

● VA and Chinese military funding on the same paper: A brain and spinal-cord imaging study acknowledged VA award I01 BX002356 and the General Hospital of Jinan Military Region director’s grant 2016ZD03. Another coauthor listed the now-export-restricted Academy of Military Medical Sciences. VA’s FY2019 page lists $215,591 for the award continuation.

● An engineered fungus with PLA medical centers: VA-backed researchers modified Cryptococcus neoformans to express murine TNF-α alongside scientists from Naval Medical University’s Changzheng Hospital and the Fourth and Sixth Medical Centers of PLA General Hospital. The paper cites two VA awards; VA lists $184,461 for the relevant Merit phase.

● Long-running PLA research pipelines: Nine kidney papers connected Charlie Norwood VA researchers to Second Military Medical University—now Naval Medical University—from 2015 through 2024. Eight immune-cell papers connected the Quillen VA research environment to Fourth Military Medical University or PLA General Hospital. One identified a Fourth Military Medical University joint Ph.D. student funded by the China Scholarship Council while working on human T cells.

● A VA grant beside a Chinese talent program: A 2016 Nature Neuroscience paper acknowledged VA award I01 BX001020 and a Jiangxi provincial “Thousand Talents” Innovation Project to VA-affiliated scientist Lin Mei. VA lists $92,029 for the award.

Why this poses a national-security threat

The danger is not simply that Chinese names appeared on American research papers. It is the combination of sensitive data, reusable scientific capability, military institutions and sustained access.

Veteran genomic and health information can be exploited far beyond the original study. The National Counterintelligence and Security Center warns that PRC access to U.S. genomic and healthcare data creates serious national-security risks. Combined with other stolen or acquired records, such data can help identify vulnerabilities and target people in government or industry for surveillance, manipulation or extortion. It can also accelerate China’s artificial-intelligence and precision-medicine industries.

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The federal government now treats bulk genomic and health data as a strategic asset. The Justice Department’s Data Security Program, effective April 2025, restricts or prohibits certain transactions giving countries of concern—including China—access to bulk genomic, health and U.S. government-related data. DOJ says such information can support espionage, surveillance, counterintelligence, AI development and military capabilities.

The partners were embedded in China’s military system

The Pentagon’s FY2025 Section 1286 research-security list includes the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Naval Medical University, Air Force Medical University and Army Medical University. The list describes covered entities as national-security concerns and says that, beginning in FY2026, Defense Department funding cannot support fundamental research involving collaboration with them.

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences: The Commerce Department placed the Academy and eleven institutes on the Entity List for using biotechnology to support Chinese military end users and applications, including purported brain-control weaponry. An Academy researcher appeared on the VA-backed imaging paper that also credited a Chinese military-hospital grant.

● Naval Medical University: Formerly Second Military Medical University, it is the PLA Navy’s medical university. Its affiliated hospitals include Changzheng and Changhai, which recur throughout the ledger. Official PLA reporting describes a university training base conducting combat-oriented joint training and a university medical center developing submarine-escape equipment.

● Air Force Medical University: Formerly Fourth Military Medical University, it appears on the 480-veteran trial and throughout the Quillen immune-cell pipeline. Its system includes the State Key Laboratory of Military Stomatology, and official PLA reporting says it developed a truck-mounted dental clinic for maxillofacial combat-wound first aid.

● Army Medical University: Formerly Third Military Medical University, it appears in muscle-wasting, liver-injury, pulmonary and metabolic research. During a 2024 inspection, Xi Jinping said military medical universities should serve “the battlefield and troops,” reviewed battlefield-treatment equipment and called for military medical innovation that improves combat capabilities.

● PLA General Hospital and Jinan Military Region General Hospital: Researchers from the PLA General Hospital’s Fourth through Eighth Medical Centers appear across the ledger. Official PLA reporting says its Fourth Medical Center developed a virtual-reality field-rescue system and its Sixth developed communications equipment for shooting training. Separately, the Jinan military hospital’s own grant appeared beside a VA award on the imaging paper.

● Beijing Institute of Genomics and China National Center for Bioinformation: These immediate institutions are PRC state bioinformatics organizations, not PLA units, and they are not individually named on the Pentagon list. Their parent system, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is named together with select affiliates. Testimony published by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission also documented a CAS strategic-cooperation framework with the PLA’s Academy of Military Sciences involving joint research, talent training and a collaborative-innovation platform.

The Real Cost

The taxpayer footprint exceeds the $676.6 million headline

The $676,570,952 figure is the program-level “Total Award Amount” displayed by VA for the Million Veteran Program. It is not the cost of the two China-linked MVP papers.

Across the remaining studies, official VA pages identify millions more in separate project or project-phase amounts. The papers also cite NIH and Defense Department awards whose values were not fully totaled.

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A mechanical sum of the distinct VA figures displayed in the ledger reaches roughly $679.8 million, but that is not a clean cumulative cost. Some pages cover different fiscal years or phases of the same parent award, many awards remain unpriced, and no public record assigns each full award to the individual paper.

The Full Ledger

The list below is a documented minimum of 61 original studies.

Each entry separates the study, taxpayer connection, Chinese or PLA institution, and data or material involved. A figure from a VA fiscal-year page is the amount displayed for that project or project phase—not the cost of the paper, not necessarily lifetime spending and not an amount shown to have been transferred to China.

Where a publication lists only a VA affiliation, VA facilities or an unnumbered Merit award, the amount is marked not publicly established. Those entries identify a personnel or resource bridge and a reason to request records; they are not proof that VA financed the study.

Veteran genomics and clinical data

1. Multi-ancestry polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease (2023) — Taxpayer: MVP000; VA’s project page lists $676,570,952 for May 2019–September 2030. The paper also cites VA I01-BX003362, I01-BX004821 and VA HSR RES 13-457; paper-specific spending is not stated. PRC link: Minxian Wang, Beijing Institute of Genomics/CAS and China National Center for Bioinformation. Data: 173,996 MVP participants; individual-level access by the PRC-based author is not established.

2. Genome-wide association study of thoracic aortic aneurysm and dissection (2023) — Taxpayer: MVP000 ($676,570,952 program award) plus I01-BX003362; VA’s FY2020 page for the then-current phase of I01-BX003362 lists $215,000. PRC link: Wang at CAS/CNCB. Data: 461,669 veterans and about 25 million variants; public contribution text does not resolve raw-data access.

3. Randomized colonoscopy comparison in 480 veterans (2019) — Taxpayer: unnumbered VA Merit Review grant; exact public amount not located. PLA link: coauthor H. Jia, Fourth Military Medical University, now PLA Air Force Medical University. Data: confirmed veteran clinical-trial data; the paper does not state Jia’s access tier.

Direct or explicit VA-award collaborations with PLA institutions

4. Intact brain and spinal-cord tissue-clearing/imaging method (2019) — Taxpayer: I01 BX002356; VA’s FY2019 continuation page lists $215,591. PLA link: General Hospital of Jinan Military Region grant 2016ZD03 and Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Data/material: mouse tissue and a reusable imaging method; no veteran data.

5. TNF-α-expressing engineered Cryptococcus neoformans (2019) — Taxpayer: VA 2I01BX000656-9 and IK6BX003615; VA’s FY2017 page for the relevant I01 phase lists $184,461; the career-award amount was not located. PLA link: Naval Medical University/Changzheng Hospital and the Fourth and Sixth Medical Centers of PLA General Hospital. Data/material: engineered fungal strain and mouse experiments; no veterans.

6. Astrocytic Lrp4 and synaptic transmission (2016) — Taxpayer: I01 BX001020; VA’s FY2018 page lists $92,029. PRC military/talent link: the paper also acknowledges a Jiangxi provincial “Thousand Talents” Innovation Project to Lin Mei. Data: animal neuroscience; no veterans.

7. Type III interferon signaling in lung injury (2024) — Taxpayer: VA BX004661 and DoD W81XWH-19-1-0377; VA’s FY2024 page lists $141,746 for BX004661. PLA link: Seventh and Eighth Medical Centers of PLA General Hospital. Data: mouse lung-injury work; no veteran records.

The Quillen VA–Fourth Military Medical University T-cell pipeline

8. Tim-3 pathway controls regulatory and effector T-cell balance in hepatitis C (2012) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA work/resources are acknowledged; study-specific VA award and amount not established publicly. PLA link: Tangdu Hospital, Fourth Military Medical University. Data: human HCV immune-cell work; veteran status and foreign-author access are not resolved publicly.

9. Tim-3 regulation of inflammatory cytokines in hepatitis C (2012) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA support/resources; exact amount not public. PLA link: Tangdu Hospital/Fourth Military Medical University. Data: human immune cells; subject provenance and access tier need records.

10. HCV-induced reduction in miR-181a impairs CD4 T-cell responses (2015) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA facilities/resources; exact VA amount not stated. PLA/PRC link: Yun Zhou, Fourth Military Medical University, was described as a joint Ph.D. student and supported in part by China Scholarship Council award CSC 201306590012. Data: patient and healthy-control T cells/PBMCs; whether patients were veterans is not public.

11. MicroRNA-155 regulation of interferon-γ in natural killer cells (2015) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA work/resources; no study-specific dollar figure found. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data: human HCV-related immune-cell research; raw access is not assigned by author.

12. Protection of CD4 T cells from HCV-associated senescence (2016) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA support/resources; exact amount not public. PLA link: Tangdu Hospital/Fourth Military Medical University; the paper also acknowledges Tangdu funding. Data: human T cells; participant provenance/access needs IRB and sample records.

13. ATM insufficiency and naïve CD4 T-cell loss in chronic HCV (2018) — Taxpayer: the paper says the work used resources and facilities at James H. Quillen VAMC; attributable dollars not stated. PLA link: Tangdu Hospital/Fourth Military Medical University. Data: human T cells; no public author-by-dataset matrix.

14. TRF2 inhibition, telomere attrition and DNA damage during HCV (2018) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA facilities/resources; exact amount not public. PLA link: Tangdu Hospital/Fourth Military Medical University. Data: human T cells; subject and access questions remain.

15. Topological DNA damage, telomere attrition and T-cell senescence (2019) — Taxpayer: Quillen VA facility/resource support; amount not stated. PLA link: Center of Cadre Health Care, Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital. Data: human immune cells; veteran status and the PLA author’s raw access are not public.

The Charlie Norwood VA–Naval Medical University kidney pipeline

16. MicroRNA-687 in renal ischemia-reperfusion injury (2015) — Taxpayer: I01BX000319; the paper’s exact cost is unstated. A later FY2019 continuation page for the same parent award lists $223,000. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital, Second Military Medical University. Data: animal/cell work; no veteran records.

17. MicroRNA-489 induction protects against ischemic kidney injury (2016) — Taxpayer: I01BX000319; later FY2019 project-page amount $223,000, not paper cost. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data/material: mice were housed/used at Charlie Norwood VA; no veteran data.

18. MicroRNA-17-5p in ischemic acute kidney injury (2016) — Taxpayer: I01BX000319; later listed phase amount $223,000. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: preclinical kidney research.

19. MicroRNA-375 in cisplatin nephrotoxicity (2017) — Taxpayer: I01BX000319; later listed phase amount $223,000. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data/material: mouse work conducted under a Charlie Norwood VA animal protocol.

20. Autophagy protects against endotoxic acute kidney injury (2016) — Taxpayer: VA-supported Dong laboratory/Charlie Norwood VA resources; no paper-specific public dollar amount located. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data/material: animals maintained at Charlie Norwood VA.

21. Bax/Bak double knockout and renal interstitial fibrosis (2017) — Taxpayer: VA laboratory/resources; study-specific award amount not stated. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data/material: animals maintained at Charlie Norwood VA.

22. MicroRNA-668 preserves mitochondrial dynamics in ischemic AKI (2018) — Taxpayer: I01BX000319; FY2019 phase page lists $223,000. PLA link: Second Military Medical University. Data: mice, renal tubular cells and human kidney biopsy/urine material; the paper does not identify veteran provenance or individual author access.

23. p53/microRNA-214/ULK1 axis in diabetic kidney disease (2020) — Taxpayer: VA-supported Charlie Norwood/Augusta kidney program; exact paper amount not stated. PLA link: Second Military Medical University. Data: animal models and human diabetic kidney biopsies; no public proof that samples were veterans or that data moved to China.

24. HIF-1, BNIP3 and autophagy in renal fibrosis (2024) — Taxpayer: VA BX000319; VA’s FY2025 page for the 2021–2025 phase lists $701,800. PLA link: Second Affiliated Hospital of Naval Medical University. Data: preclinical kidney research; shows the pipeline continuing under the university’s current PLA name.

Cachexia and muscle-wasting collaborations with Army Medical University

25. Inhibition of cisplatin-induced lipid catabolism and weight loss (2013) — Taxpayer: VA/Baylor support is acknowledged; exact study-specific VA amount not located. PLA link: Third Military Medical University. Data: preclinical cachexia/chemotherapy model.

26. Ghrelin prevents tumor- and cisplatin-induced muscle wasting (2015) — Taxpayer: VA Merit I01-BX000507; public project amount not located. PLA link: Third Military Medical University. Data: mouse muscle-wasting experiments; no veteran data.

27. Plant-derived ursolic acid suppresses muscle wasting in chronic kidney disease (2017) — Taxpayer: VA-affiliated Garcia research network; no study-specific VA dollar figure established from the public record. PLA link: Third Military Medical University collaborators. Data: preclinical muscle biology.

28. Ghrelin ameliorates tumor-induced adipose-tissue atrophy and inflammation (2020) — Taxpayer: VA Puget Sound affiliation/support; exact attributable award amount not stated in the public record reviewed. PLA link: Army Medical University. Data: mouse cancer-cachexia model.

James J. Peters VA kidney research with PLA General and Naval Medical University hospitals

29. Increased podocyte Sirtuin-1 attenuates diabetic kidney injury (2018) — Taxpayer: I01BX000345; VA’s FY2018 page lists $150,000. PLA link: Chinese PLA General Hospital/Institute of Nephrology. Data: animal and cell work; no veteran records shown.

30. LRG1 promotes diabetic-kidney-disease progression (2019) — Taxpayer: I01BX000345; FY2018 page lists $150,000. PLA link: PLA General Hospital Institute of Nephrology. Data: experimental kidney research, with human relevance; public paper does not establish veteran data.

31. Modulation of TGF-β-induced kidney fibrosis (online 2021; issue 2022) — Taxpayer: I01BX000345; the cited project phase’s public pages vary by fiscal year; FY2020 lists $165,000. PLA link: PLA General Hospital. Data: preclinical kidney research.

32. Loss of KLF15 in Foxd1-positive stromal cells exacerbates kidney fibrosis (2017) — Taxpayer: VA-affiliated Mount Sinai/James J. Peters research program; study-specific VA dollars not established in the public paper reviewed. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: animal kidney-fibrosis work.

33. Inhibition of Reticulon-1A stress after acute kidney injury (2017) — Taxpayer: VA/NIH-supported John He research network; exact VA amount attributable to this paper not established. PLA link: Changhai Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: experimental kidney injury and fibrosis.

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA urology and rehabilitation research with Changhai Hospital

34. Long-term effects of simulated childbirth injury on urethral function and innervation (2015) — Taxpayer: VA Advanced Platform Technology Center involvement; no study-specific award amount in the public paper. PLA link: Changhai Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: 34 female rats; no human subjects.

35. Combined histamine and serotonin treatment after simulated childbirth injury (2016) — Taxpayer: Cleveland VA-linked platform/laboratory support; exact amount not public. PLA link: Changhai Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: preclinical urinary-function research.

36. Daily bilateral pudendal-nerve electrical stimulation after injury (2019) — Taxpayer: the paper states that VA funded the work; award number and amount were not located. PLA link: Changhai Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: animal rehabilitation/electrical-stimulation work.

37. Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor plus electrical stimulation for urinary recovery (2019) — Taxpayer: Cleveland VA research support; exact public amount not established. PLA link: Changhai Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: preclinical treatment study.

Other explicit VA-award or VA-facility collaborations

38. Triptolide-induced liver injury and Sirt1/FXR signaling (2017) — Taxpayer: I01BX001390; VA’s FY2017 page lists $43,432. PLA link: Third Military Medical University, now Army Medical University. Data: rats and cells; no veterans.

39. Calcium-sensing receptor target in temporomandibular-joint osteoarthritis (2019) — Taxpayer: 5I01BX003453; VA’s FY2020 page lists $265,000. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University’s State Key Laboratory of Military Stomatology. Data/material: rats came from and were housed at FMMU; no veteran data.

40. Native extracellular matrix preserves mesenchymal stem-cell properties (2015) — Taxpayer: I01BX002145; VA’s FY2017 page lists $237,808. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data/material: commercially purchased human marrow cells; no veteran source indicated.

41. Umbilical-cord-blood non-hematopoietic stem cells expanded on marrow matrix (2016) — Taxpayer: South Texas/Audie Murphy VA-linked stem-cell program; the same I01BX002145 project’s FY2017 page lists $237,808, though the paper-specific allocation is not stated. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data/material: umbilical-cord cells and reusable culture methods; no veteran records.

42. XBP1 in myeloma and bone-marrow stromal-cell biology (2012) — Taxpayer: VA Pittsburgh affiliation and VA Merit support; exact award number/amount not established in the public paper reviewed. PLA link: Xijing Hospital/Fourth Military Medical University. Data/material: marrow and myeloma biology; sample provenance requires source records.

43. Autophagy and neutrophil inflammatory responses after trauma (2014) — Taxpayer: VA Pittsburgh affiliation; the paper lists NIH support, and no specific VA award was verified. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: mouse/cell work. Dollar conclusion: no attributable VA award established from the paper alone.

44. VPS35-dependent dopamine-receptor trafficking (2015) — Taxpayer: Charlie Norwood VA-affiliated Mei/Xiong laboratory; no specific VA award verified for this paper. PLA link: Daping Hospital/Third Military Medical University. Data: animal/cell neuroscience; VA dollars not attributable from affiliation alone.

45. Disease-linked VPS35 mutation and neuronal trafficking (2015) — Taxpayer: VA-affiliated Augusta investigators; study-specific VA award/amount not established. PLA link: Daping Hospital/Third Military Medical University. Data: preclinical neuroscience.

46. VPS35/SLC4A11 trafficking study (2017) — Taxpayer: the paper cites NIH awards and lists Charlie Norwood VA affiliations; no VA award was verified. PLA link: Daping Hospital/Third Military Medical University. Data: mice/cells at Augusta; no veteran data.

47. Galectin-1-secreting neural stem cells for long-term stroke recovery (2015) — Taxpayer: VA Research Career Scientist and RR&D Merit support; exact award numbers/amounts not public in the paper. PLA link: PLA General Hospital. Data/material: engineered neural stem cells and animal stroke models.

48. Erythropoietin and early brain injury after subarachnoid hemorrhage (2017) — Taxpayer: Atlanta VA affiliation; study-specific VA award and attributable dollars not established from the public abstract. PLA link: Southwest Hospital/Third Military Medical University. Data: animal neurotrauma research.

49. Calpain inhibition protects against atrial fibrillation (2024) — Taxpayer: I01RX000889 and I01RX003826. VA’s FY2018 page lists $275,000 for RX000889; its FY2024 page lists $301,250 for RX003826. PLA link: PLA General Hospital. Data: preclinical atrial-fibrosis/calcium-handling work.

50. Smad3, oxidative stress and ventilator-associated diaphragm dysfunction (2017) — Taxpayer: VA Merit support; exact award and amount not identified publicly. PLA link: PLA General Hospital. Data: experimental diaphragm biology; no veteran records.

51. PARK2 variants in lung cancer and COPD (2016) — Taxpayer: NIH awards are listed; the U.S. author also listed Minneapolis VA. No VA award or VA cohort is established. PLA link: Daping Hospital/Third Military Medical University. Data: 2,484 human cases/controls plus cell/mouse work; no proof the human cohort was VA or that veterans were included.

52. MAOA-dependent Shh–IL6–RANKL signaling in prostate-cancer metastasis (2017) — Taxpayer: West Los Angeles VA affiliation; exact VA award/amount not established from the public record reviewed. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data: cancer and bone-metastasis research; no veteran-data claim.

53. Patient-specific eFace facial modeling (2015) — Taxpayer: Michael E. DeBakey VA affiliation/resources; specific VA award and amount not identified. PLA link: Third Military Medical University. Data: patient-specific facial modeling/images; subject provenance and foreign-author access should be documented before asserting a VA-data transfer.

54. EncephalApp Stroop testing in liver disease (2019) — Taxpayer: Richmond VA affiliation; study-specific VA award/amount not established. PLA link: Changzheng Hospital/Second Military Medical University. Data: human cognitive-test data; public abstract does not establish veteran participants or raw-data access.

55. Timing for selective biliary cannulation (2015) — Taxpayer: Sacramento VA-affiliated coauthor Joseph Leung; no VA award verified. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University-led ERCP network. Data: clinical endoscopy, apparently outside a VA veteran cohort; no attributable VA dollars established.

56. Rectal indomethacin for prevention of post-ERCP pancreatitis (2016) — Taxpayer: Sacramento VA-affiliated coauthor; no VA award identified. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University, Urumqi military-region and No. 451 Military Hospital sites. Data: multicenter clinical trial; public record does not show veterans or VA data.

57. Optimal balloon-dilation time during ERCP (2019) — Taxpayer: Sacramento VA-affiliated coauthor; no specific VA award/amount verified. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University-led clinical network. Data: clinical endoscopy; no veteran-data claim.

58. Rigorous plasma-microbiome analysis method (2021) — Taxpayer: Ralph H. Johnson VA affiliation/resources; exact VA award and amount not established. PLA link: Fifth Medical Center of PLA General Hospital. Data/material: human plasma and microbial-sequence analysis; sample origin and access controls require records.

59. MMP-9 deficiency accelerates periodontitis (2024) — Taxpayer: Nashville VA affiliation; no study-specific VA award/amount established. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data: preclinical periodontal research.

60. Micheliolide, PKM2–P65 signaling and post-stroke neural repair (2025) — Taxpayer: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center affiliation; no VA award/amount verified. PLA link: Fourth Military Medical University. Data: stroke/neural-repair research; VA funding should not be inferred from affiliation alone.

61. Metabolic stress and MAPKAPK2-dependent signaling (2026) — Taxpayer: Kansas City VA Medical Center affiliation; no study-specific VA award/amount verified. PLA link: Army Medical University, formerly Third Military Medical University. Data: cellular/metabolic signaling; currently an affiliation lead, not a proved VA-funded project.