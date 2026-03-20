Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Sophie's avatar
Sophie
3h

Now let us see this same group advocate putting the Christian Bible into mosques. Oh, that’s right, Christianphobia doesn’t exist! But being suspicious of muslims is NOT a phobia—you can’t live in peace with people that openly declare their goal is to kill you, conquer your country, and enslave you and your family and friends.

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Lucy Tucker's avatar
Lucy Tucker
4h

God bless you Natalie! Keep fighting the good fight!

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