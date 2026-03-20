A Chicago-based “interfaith” group is pushing churches to read the Qur’an from the pulpit — and to confront what it calls “Islamophobia in the Church.”

Challenging Islamophobia Together Chicagoland (CITC) has quietly rolled out initiatives like its “Reading the Qur’an in Churches” campaign, while promoting a broader effort to reshape Christian teaching from within. The premise is not subtle: Christianity itself must be re-examined — its theology reconsidered, its traditions reframed, its posture toward Islam fundamentally reoriented.

But this is not just a local outreach effort.

Behind CITC sits a national advocacy network — the Interfaith Alliance — backed by millions in foundation funding. Public records show that network has drawn support from major institutional players including the Henry Luce Foundation, which awarded a $300,000 grant in 2025, as well as the Rockefeller Family Fund, the Collaborative for Gender and Reproductive Equity, and the Communities Foundation of Texas. In 2023 alone, the Interfaith Alliance Foundation reported roughly $2.87 million in total revenue, including about $1.4 million in contributions and grants.

What looks like a small, regional interfaith initiative is, in reality, part of a much larger ecosystem, one financed by progressive-aligned philanthropy and deeply embedded in the political and cultural battles over religion in America.

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CITC itself is led by Anna Piela and Michael Woolf, both clergy figures operating within interfaith activism networks. But the structure of the organization makes clear this is not simply Christian outreach. CITC operates with a Muslim Leadership Council that helps guide its priorities, programming, and messaging. As the group explains:

“Having the Muslim Leadership Council helps ensure that our efforts and initiatives are informed by the lived experiences, concerns, and insights of those directly affected by Islamophobia. Leaders in Muslim communities can provide valuable perspectives on issues they face, guide the organization’s priorities, and help shape programs and policies to be more effective and culturally relevant.”

That model places Muslim leadership not at the margins, but at the center of how Christian-facing initiatives are developed and executed.

The implications of that structure become clearer when looking at CITC’s programming. One of its most prominent efforts — the “Reading the Qur’an in Churches” campaign — encourages congregations to engage directly with Islamic scripture inside church settings. This is not framed as academic comparison or optional dialogue. It is positioned as a corrective to Christianity itself.

That same vision is formalized in a new book by the group’s leaders, Confronting Islamophobia in the Church: Liturgical Tools for Justice. The summary leaves little ambiguity about the scope of the project:

“Confronting Islamophobia in the Church: Liturgical Tools for Justice challenges Christians to stand up against Islamophobia as an expression of discipleship. Anna Piela and Michael Woolf expose the Church’s role in fostering anti-Muslim prejudice and equip congregations to dismantle it. Blending sharp history, “holy envy” theology, and ready-to-use resources that weave Islamic scripture into the lectionary calendar, they make interfaith engagement both practical and transformative. This is a call to replace fear with solidarity—and to live the Gospel fully in a pluralistic world.”

The key phrase is not subtle: “weave Islamic scripture into the lectionary calendar.” This is not simply about understanding Islam — it is about integrating it into the rhythms of Christian worship.

That broader framework has also been articulated publicly by the group’s leaders. In a lecture at Georgetown University discussing the book, they outlined how their approach extends beyond theology into social and political questions. As they put it, “Islamophobia intersects with our immigration crisis and also with anti-blackness,” while also arguing that “soft Islamophobia is saying women have a subservient role.” Their framework draws on the concept of “Holy Envy” and is explicitly positioned as a “theological counterweight to white Christian nationalism.”

In that same discussion, they emphasized the role churches can play in reshaping perceptions of Islam, arguing that “Churches are very powerful in being able to situate Islam not as an other not as a security threat but as a really interesting theological tradition you ought to know about,” and urging Christians to “be as generous a reader of the Quran as you are of the Bible.”

That agenda mirrors the priorities of the Interfaith Alliance, which has made opposition to “Christian nationalism” a central pillar of its work. Through initiatives like “Democracy Not Theocracy,” the organization frames its mission as combating what it describes as “authoritarian theocracy” and the influence of conservative Christianity in public life. It’s also been involved with high-profile political battles, including opposition to Supreme Court nominees such as Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, alongside support for Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The through-line is difficult to ignore. Foundation money tied to reproductive policy, “democracy” initiatives, and progressive social causes flows into Interfaith Alliance, which in turn supports affiliates like CITC — groups that are actively working inside churches to redefine how faith is taught and practiced.

What presents itself as a local campaign against Islamophobia is, in reality, part of a broader effort — one that sits at the intersection of philanthropy, politics, and theology.

And the deeper question is not whether interfaith dialogue is valuable, or whether religious prejudice exists.

It is why a network funded by some of the most prominent institutions in progressive philanthropy is investing in efforts that go beyond dialogue — into the terrain of liturgy, doctrine, and the internal life of the American church.

Because at that point, this is no longer just about tolerance.

It is about transformation.

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