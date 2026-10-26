“we can’t place just one Kenyan nurse way out here in Marshall, MN.”

That is how Traci Larson, co-founder of Global Care Recruiters, described the company’s rural placement strategy in a September 8 industry report.

Her recommendation:

“We should probably look at a few [nurses].”

The firm is recruiting Kenyan nurses for Minnesota senior-care employers and planning how to connect arrivals with local support. Marshall appears as an example of placing nurses together; the report identifies no confirmed placements there.

The organization helping expand that operation is LeadingAge Minnesota, an industry association whose foundation reports receiving $1,684,332 from Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for programs supporting immigrant and refugee workers.

The recruitment operation grew out of a January 2024 delegation to Kenya led by Minnesota Rep. Mohamud Noor, a DFL lawmaker. LeadingAge says Noor worked with Kenya’s State Department for Diaspora Affairs and Pearson VUE to establish a nursing examination center in Nairobi.

The center brought the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, closer to Kenyan applicants who previously had to travel abroad to take it. Minnesota providers visited recruitment agencies, Kenya Medical Training College, and the Nairobi Hospital and College of Health Sciences.

LeadingAge described the delegation’s purpose as:

“represent Minnesota as a state to welcome diasporan nurses warmly”

Its trip report identified Kenya as a recruitment source where graduates struggled to find jobs, nurses wanted overseas work, and education was conducted in English. It also highlighted the money Kenyan workers abroad send home.

Four senior-care organizations subsequently established Global Care Recruiters: Guardian Angels Senior Services, Mount Olivet Careview Home, Prairie Cottages, and Vista Prairie Communities.

Their July 8, 2026 partnership announcement gave LeadingAge Minnesota Solutions, the association’s business-services subsidiary, executive leadership and operational responsibilities. Global Care Recruiters retained independent governance.

By September, the industry report described more than 60 registered nurses in the pipeline and more than 100 candidates undergoing legal review and employer interviews. It cited an industry survey estimating 1,350 vacant registered-nurse positions statewide.

Founding partner Vista Prairie expects the first group to arrive and begin work in late 2026 or early 2027.

The offer is a route to permanent residence. Global Care Recruiters tells applicants that most nurses it places receive sponsorship for an:

“EB-3 visa (Green Card), which allows permanent residency in the U.S.”

Applicants must have passed the NCLEX. They are hired directly by a U.S. senior-living facility, with assistance covering immigration paperwork, travel coordination, onboarding and licensing.

The company’s cost explanation is equally direct:

“Global Care Recruiters covers the cost of your immigration process—there are no fees for you to pay.”

It says nurses do not have to repay that support. Partner employers provide temporary housing, while the organization offers social and cultural assistance to help arrivals settle.

Alongside that private recruitment operation, the association’s foundation has been building taxpayer-funded resources for employers and immigrant workers.

Its August 18 update identifies an initial $934,332 grant and a second $750,000 award. Reported outputs include a 64-page recruitment and retention guide, a map of more than 250 support organizations, and 143 translation devices distributed to providers.

A promotional campaign for career videos generated more than 1.8 million views. The second grant supports regional job fairs in five Minnesota areas, further language assistance and employer resources.

The foundation describes the work as building:

“practical infrastructure—not simply one-time programming”

Its resource map connects workers and families with immigration lawyers, resettlement organizations, childcare, transportation and other services. The association explicitly presents it as a tool for employers to build recruitment partnerships and connect staff with local support.

The recruiters have also taken their case to Washington. In a public post about the 2026 LeadingAge Leadership Summit, Global Care Recruiters said it met with Congressman Tom Emmer’s office to discuss staffing and immigration. LeadingAge’s accompanying post described the subject as:

“strengthening the aging services workforce through immigration reform.”

The operation is staffing up. LeadingAge’s executive-director advertisement for Global Care Recruiters offers $150,000 to $170,000 annually. Responsibilities include expanding employer partnerships and overseeing recruitment, immigration, placement and employer support.

Larson’s stated ambitions extend to nursing assistants, culinary workers, dietitians, social services and therapists, with potential expansion into other states and source countries.

As she put it: “why just Kenya?”

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