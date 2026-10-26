Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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LAE's avatar
LAE
7h

…I am a RN and am appalled. We have PLENTY of our own nurses right here in the USA. There are nursing schools in every single state! Tell Trump to STOP the theft of American jobs! 🛑

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ExitCali!!'s avatar
ExitCali!!
8h

Everything Minnesota needs is right here in the US.. recruit in Iowa Nebraska Idaho the Dakotas.. there is no assimilation needed they understand the cold weather and your state culture 🇺🇸🇺🇸

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