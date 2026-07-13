Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
Jul 13

Extremely good insight. You lead the way in exposing these dubious tactics. Very well done.

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John Howard's avatar
John Howard
Jul 14

It is always the pattern of parasites to impoverish the people and then buy their votes with welfare. They care deeply for the poor and want lots more of them since poor people are easier to rob than the wealthy. There used to be laws against teaching slaves to read for the same reason. Keeping the prey handicapped makes them easier to prey upon.

Communism appeals to the poor and desperate by promising to rob the rich and share the loot with the poor. It is not a coincidence that the rise in homelessness and the rise in Communism are occurring together in America and Europe now. The parasites always play the same game. Their goal is always the same no matter their rhetoric. It is to reach a state where very few people own almost everything and everyone else is poor, ignorant and impotent. The growing wealth gap tells you all you need to know about the parasites and their goals.

Read 'The Nature Of Evil - Centuries of Parasitic Philosophy" Available on Amazon

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