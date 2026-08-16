Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
12h

Populist Authoritarian? WTF?

These people aren't going to stop until they are made to stop.

Reply
Share
Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
12h

The parasites are these psychopaths!

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture