Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

Fauci for decades has been nothing but a PR man grabbing huge amounts of money and using that money to push big pharma's agenda all the while lining his own pockets. No doubt this group has brought him on for no other reason than to get money and as usual the American taxpayer is footing the bill. I am sure Fauci will be well rewarded. Perhaps they will offer him asylum in Italy if he is sentenced to prison. Satan is anxiously awaiting this man.

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Jim Morris's avatar
Jim Morris
2h

Will this ever end?

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