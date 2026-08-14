The Italian institute now lists NIH-funded research in its own procurement records, including work on vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for potential pandemic viruses.

Just three months after leaving the federal government, Anthony Fauci took an advisory role at a newly created, Italian government-backed center devoted to vaccines and pandemic preparedness.

Less than 18 months later, Fauci’s former agency awarded more than $44 million to a pandemic-vaccine research program co-led by the center’s scientific director, the same scientist Fauci had agreed to advise.

Now, procurement records from the Italian institute provide an additional receipt: research connected to the NIH-funded program is being carried out inside the organization Fauci joined after leaving office.

The previously unreported sequence reveals another striking intersection between Fauci’s post-government activities and the massive infectious-disease funding apparatus he controlled for nearly four decades.

FAUCI LEAVES NIAID, THEN HEADS TO ITALY

Fauci stepped down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on December 31, 2022, ending a 38-year tenure overseeing billions of dollars in federal infectious-disease research.

By March 2023, he had already found a new pandemic-preparedness project.

On March 29, Italian media reported that Fauci had agreed to serve as an “informal” strategic adviser to Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena.

Fauci and Rappuoli together in Siena.

Biotecnopolo was no ordinary private research shop. It was created under Italian law with four government ministries as founding members: the ministries responsible for universities and research, health, the economy and finance, and business. Its mission includes biotechnology, vaccines, therapeutics and preparation for future pandemics.

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Its anti-pandemic arm, the Centro Nazionale Anti Pandemico, was allocated up to €340 million through 2026, according to the foundation’s own financial records.

Rappuoli made clear that Fauci’s involvement was intended to extend an existing relationship between the two scientists.

“I have known and worked with Anthony Fauci for years,” Rappuoli said while announcing Fauci’s role, adding that their scientific partnership would continue through Biotecnopolo.

In the very same statement announcing Fauci’s involvement, Rappuoli said the new pandemic hub intended to work with the American National Institutes of Health, along with the European Union’s HERA program and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Several months later, when Fauci traveled to Siena to receive an honorary degree alongside Rappuoli, Biotecnopolo again emphasized that relationship.

The foundation said it was a privilege to “count on Fauci’s experience and knowledge” for developing its activities.

THEN CAME THE NIAID MONEY

Around the same period, Fauci’s former agency was launching a massive new vaccine initiative.

On March 16, 2023, NIAID published a funding opportunity for its new Research and Development of Vaccines and Monoclonal Antibodies for Pandemic Preparedness network, known as ReVAMPP.

Slides from presentation.

The solicitation called for research centers focused on developing vaccines and monoclonal antibodies against virus families capable of causing future pandemics.

The Rappuoli-linked team won.

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In September 2024, NIH announced the creation of the ReVAMPP network, which NIAID said it expected to fund at approximately $100 million per year, subject to available funding.

One of its largest awards went to Washington University in St. Louis.

Federal spending records show NIAID awarded $44,108,652 to a project formally titled “Vaccines and Therapeutic Antibodies to Respiro, Rubula, Peribunya and Phenuiviridae,” or R2P2-ReVAMPP.

Rappuoli was not merely an outside collaborator. University records identify Rino Rappuoli as a multiple principal investigator on the NIAID project alongside Washington University’s Sean Whelan and Columbia University’s Anne Moscona.

Slide from presentation.

Washington University identifies Rappuoli as a co-director of the program and specifically notes his position as scientific director of Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena.

And the official ReVAMPP website lists Biotecnopolo di Siena itself as a participating institution.

The research includes prototype vaccines and monoclonal-antibody treatments for pathogens including parainfluenza, mumps, Oropouche virus, La Crosse virus, Rift Valley fever virus and Toscana virus.

Federal records say the researchers aim to create approaches that could be rapidly adapted if related viruses emerge as future pandemic threats.

BIOTECNOPOLO’S OWN RECORDS SHOW THE NIH PROJECT INSIDE THE HUB

The most revealing evidence comes from obscure Italian procurement records.

In July 2025, Biotecnopolo recorded a purchase of laboratory reagents and consumables under a project explicitly labeled:

“NIH_ReVAMPP.”

The responsible official listed on the transaction was Rino Rappuoli.

The entry appears in Biotecnopolo’s own 2025 procurement records.

Another laboratory purchase in the same filing carried the identifier ST00026798.

That same identifier appears in additional Biotecnopolo procurement notices as:

“NIH (PO ST00026798).”

The foundation’s procurement records associate the NIH-linked purchase order with laboratory and research services.

ANOTHER FAUCI REVOLVING DOOR

Fauci spent nearly four decades controlling NIAID, one of the most powerful infectious-disease funding agencies on the planet.

Within months of leaving that post, he attached himself to a foreign-government-backed pandemic center led by a longtime scientific associate.

That associate subsequently became one of the principal investigators on a $44 million NIAID-funded vaccine and antibody program.

His Italian institute became an official participating institution.

And its own records now show laboratory purchases tied directly to an NIH ReVAMPP project.

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