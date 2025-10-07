A Washington-based lobbying network with deep ties to the Biden administration has quietly expanded its partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense — and one of its top advisors is a sitting Democrat in Congress.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), the longest-serving woman in the House and a senior appropriator overseeing defense funding, currently sits on the board of advisors of the U.S.–Ukraine Business Council (USUBC). This organization just signed a new cooperation agreement with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense to coordinate defense-industry projects.

The partnership blurs every line between lobbying, governance, and defense contracting, effectively turning a foreign-registered business council into a de facto arm of U.S.–Ukraine military integration.

The Stealth Expansion

Late last month, top officials from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense met with USUBC executives in Kyiv to formalize an expanded “defense partnership.”

The new arrangement involves joint coordination for upcoming defense forums, procurement discussions, and bilateral meetings in both Kyiv and Washington, D.C. including the DFNC³ Defense Forum in Ukraine and the AUSA 2025 defense industry conference in the U.S.

According to statements from the Ministry, the goal is to open Ukraine’s defense industry “to a new level of partnership with global companies” and to integrate Ukrainian arms production into the global supply chain.

What this means in practice: U.S. defense contractors gain a direct channel into Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, brokered through a D.C. lobbying organization. (One that includes a sitting member of Congress.)

Kaptur’s Role: A Sitting Lawmaker Advising a Foreign-Linked Defense Lobby

As an Advisor to USUBC, Rep. Kaptur occupies a position that would typically be held by former officials, lobbyists, or industry executives.

Her committee assignments make the overlap even more glaring.

Kaptur sits on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, which helps decide how billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars are spent on Ukraine’s military assistance programs.

In other words, she helps approve the very funds her affiliated organization stands to benefit from through expanded defense collaboration.

Neither Kaptur’s office nor USUBC has publicly commented on the potential ethics implications of this relationship.

Inside the U.S.–Ukraine Business Council

Founded in the 1990s, USUBC describes itself as a “non-profit business association promoting U.S. commercial engagement with Ukraine.”

But its member list reads like a who’s-who of the defense industrial complex — including Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman — along with energy and consulting giants linked to Burisma and Hunter Biden’s former associates.

The organization’s structure effectively allows U.S. defense firms, political consultants, and Ukrainian officials to operate under one umbrella, coordinating “economic partnerships” that routinely overlap with military logistics and weapons procurement.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is openly courting Western arms manufacturers to set up joint ventures, assembly lines, and technology exchanges within the country.

Under the new USUBC framework, U.S. contractors are invited to “co-develop” production inside Ukraine — blurring the line between aid and investment.