Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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EducatingBen's avatar
EducatingBen
3h

Natalie, this is exactly the kind of reporting that matters right now. You didn't just gesture at "Chinese influence operations" in the abstract, you went and pulled the actual Chinese-language source documents from Renmin, Tsinghua, and PLA National Defense University and translated the language they use internally. Seeing "brain-control weapon" (控脑武器) and "classify voters by degree of susceptibility" in their own words hits differently than any think-tank summary ever could.

The part that stuck with me most is tying it back to the declassified intel on the 204.8-million-record voter dataset. You connected the theoretical targeting doctrine to the actual acquired data that would make it operational, and then to Microsoft/Meta/DOJ findings on the distribution infrastructure already in use. That's the full pipeline laid out end to end, not just one piece of it. Keep pulling on this thread. Work like this is why people subscribe.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The threat is not abstract foreign meddling. It is precision political targeting by an enemy state. Names, addresses, party affiliation, military status, voter history, search behavior, shopping records, social activity, and platform habits become the raw material for psychological operations. China does not need tanks on American soil if it can identify persuadable citizens, feed them tailored narratives, hide the source, and fracture the electorate from inside the phone. This is why election integrity, data security, platform transparency, and counterintelligence matter. The CCP is building influence weapons. America needs to stop pretending TikTok dances are the whole story.

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