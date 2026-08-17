An exclusive review of Chinese-language studies reveals how CCP-linked institutions propose identifying persuadable Americans, calculating the messages most likely to move them, and disguising Beijing’s role and delivering propaganda through the platforms U.S. voters use.

Chinese state-linked researchers have published a step-by-step playbook for influencing the American electorate.

The studies, reviewed exclusively for this report, do not merely analyze U.S. elections. One uses a decade of American voter surveys, news coverage and internet-search behavior to identify the “effective leverage points” for China’s propaganda toward the United States. Another singles out a bloc comprising 40 percent of U.S. voters, names Reddit and Quora as underused channels and recommends personal accounts that can evade restrictions placed on official Chinese propaganda.

A Tsinghua University study explains how artificial intelligence can classify Americans by their “degree of susceptibility,” deliver messages point to point and potentially reverse their voting intentions. A publication sourced to the People’s Liberation Army’s National Defense University describes turning online behavior into cognitive profiles, selecting susceptible, high-value individuals and subjecting them to targeted psychological influence.

Taken together, the documents reveal what China’s acquisition of American voter information could enable: a system for moving from raw data to political profiles, from political profiles to persuadable targets and from those targets to precision influence operations.

The study that calculated how to move American opinion

The clearest document comes from Renmin University of China’s National Academy of Development and Strategy. The university describes itself as the first new formal university founded by the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2021, Renmin researcher Lü Jie published “How Can We Precisely Exert Force in International Communication Toward the United States?”

Its premise was blunt:

“美国民众正是我国对美国际传播所能发挥影响的关键领域。”

“The American public is precisely a key field where our U.S.-directed international communication can exert influence.”

Lü analyzed eight nationally representative waves of American election surveys collected from 2010 through 2020. He combined the voter responses with American news coverage and U.S. internet-search data to identify the “effective leverage points” for Chinese messaging.

The study calculated that changing an American’s assessment of Chinese culture, the Chinese government’s responsiveness or China’s international conduct from negative to positive corresponded with an average 14-point improvement in that person’s overall opinion of China.

It then converted those findings into a communication strategy: promote those subjects, reduce overt ideological language, counter negative U.S. coverage and prioritize internet distribution through ostensibly “relatively neutral” online news outlets.

“传播渠道应更多侧重于互联网媒介。”

“Communication channels should focus more heavily on internet media.”

This is the downstream use U.S. officials have warned about: American political and behavioral data transformed into a guide for where Beijing should apply influence.

Target 40 percent of U.S. voters—without looking official

A second proposal appeared on the Chinese Social Sciences Network in 2024. The platform calls itself a “national key theory website” whose foremost political task is studying and explaining Xi Jinping Thought.

The article identified Generation Z and millennials as a strategic political audience because they already represented 40 percent of U.S. voters and would soon dominate the electorate. Their current impressions of Chinese democracy and the CCP, it argued, would “directly determine” their countries’ future China policies.

The author proposed tailoring content to regional preferences and media habits, “precisely” identifying young opinion leaders, using overseas Chinese youth as intermediaries and expanding to platforms beyond Facebook and Twitter.

“Quora、Reddit等也是尚待利用的重要渠道。”

“Quora, Reddit and similar platforms are important channels still waiting to be used.”

Most strikingly, the article recommended individualized messaging from personal social-media accounts because it could “规避”—evade—platform restrictions on political content from China’s official external-propaganda organizations.

The document did not simply identify a voter group. It explained how to reach that group while concealing the official appearance of the messenger.

Classify Americans by “susceptibility”

Researchers at Tsinghua University’s Center for International Security and Strategy supplied the technical targeting model.

Their 2024 study of artificial intelligence in American elections described how AI can move political persuasion from broad categories—sex, race, class and geography—to the individual voter. The technology can learn a person’s political preferences, psychology and behavior, analyze voting propensity and use the response to refine the next message.

The authors described political actors using AI to:

“按照‘易受影响程度’而划分类型。”

“Classify voters by their degree of susceptibility.”

The selected voter can then receive “point-to-point precision delivery.” According to the paper, precision messaging can reinforce partisan loyalty—or shake existing beliefs, cause “partisan defection” and reverse voting intentions.

The PLA’s “brain-control weapon”

A 2023 article sourced to the PLA National Defense University supplies the military version of the same system.

It calls data-driven “intelligent communication” a “控脑武器”—“brain-control weapon”—and says browsing histories, shopping records and social activity can reveal a target’s values, political position, weaknesses and needs.

The article describes using those profiles to:

“选定易受影响、具有较大影响价值的特定个体。”

“Select susceptible individuals with high influence value.”

Customized narratives and sustained psychological pressure can then be used to change decisions. The passage attributes the tactic to foreign militaries, but the PLA publication says understanding the mechanism is important for innovating cognitive-warfare methods.

The missing ingredient: names, addresses and party affiliation

Newly declassified U.S. intelligence shows that PRC-linked actors acquired or possessed precisely the kinds of American data that could make these models more dangerous.

The documents describe voter files from at least 18 states, a separate 204.8-million-record U.S. voter dataset and consumer, state-voter and military-personnel databases. The fields included names, addresses, phone numbers, party affiliations, voting histories, polling locations, demographic information and military affiliation.

One intelligence memo said the material could be used to evaluate American identities, discover important U.S. targets and conduct “public opinion analysis” of a general election.

The influence infrastructure already exists

The operations required to execute that strategy are no longer hypothetical.

Microsoft reported that Chinese influence actors used fake accounts to impersonate American voters and poll them about divisive political issues. Meta linked the world’s largest known cross-platform covert influence operation—Spamouflage—to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement. The Justice Department charged 40 Chinese national-police officers whose alleged troll farm created thousands of fake personas, spread PRC propaganda and sought to sow divisions inside the United States.

Those operations provide the distribution system. The newly uncovered Chinese studies provide the targeting doctrine.

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