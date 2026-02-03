Organizations including the Chinese-American Planning Council and the Chinese Progressive Association — both of which have ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s overseas influence network — are among the signatories urging Congress to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol.

Those groups joined more than 1,000 organizations in a coordinated letter demanding that lawmakers halt all funding for federal immigration enforcement agencies, a move that would effectively eliminate interior enforcement and deportation operations nationwide. The letter, organized by Amnesty International USA, does not call for reforms or oversight but for the removal of enforcement capacity itself.

The records of the Chinese-American Planning Council and the Chinese Progressive Association illustrate how foreign-linked financial and personnel networks intersect with domestic immigration activism at the same time Congress is being pressured to dismantle federal immigration enforcement.

Chinese-American Planning Council

A review of CPC’s financial records discovered Chinese government-linked sources pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the nonprofit in recent years. CPC is currently under investigation for these China ties and immigration enforcement obstructionist agenda.

The council has received as much as $445,969 in donations from sources with ties to the Chinese government since 2018. State-run enterprises such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China have provided financial assistance to CPC in recent years, records show.

CPC also appears to have significant financial and personnel links to a New York-based nonprofit, which, in turn, has extensive ties to Beijing and a CCP influence and intelligence arm.

The Daily Caller has revealed these ties extensively.

Chinese Progressive Association

CPA has received considerable media attention for its ties to the Chinese Communist Party, dating back to its founding and continuing well into the present.

The association was founded in San Francisco in 1972 by operatives of the Maoist militant group I Wor Kuen, which supported the Chinese Communist Party.

From the start, it was doing pro-China work.

As one of its founders, Fay Wong, explained: “China was an inspiration to us, many of us were from China and those us who were not just found what China was able to accomplish, with the revolution, was very inspiring.”

A few years later, I Wor Kuen also set up groups called the Chinese Progressive Association in Boston and New York, the latter of which signed the Amnesty International ICE demand letter.

When he was executive director of CPA-San Francisco in 2012, Alex Tom started the China Education and Exposure Program to deepen ties between American leftists and China. “We built relationships with people in the [Communist] Party,” Tom said on the May 26 episode of “The Red Nation” podcast.

Other senior officials at the CPA-San Francisco worked to further the aims of Hanban, the Chinese government entity that runs controversial Confucius Institutes in the U.S.

Confucius Institutes embed deeply inside universities to show students a sympathetic view of China replete with propaganda. They also try to censor what the host university can discuss regarding China and have been flagged for espionage ties.

The CPA in Boston has even worked officially with the Chinese Consulate in New York.