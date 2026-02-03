Natalie Winters

Mike Doyle
10h

Just Communists hiding behind the label of Democrat

Macro Polo
9hEdited

The Chinese are much more sophisticated than the US at cultural warfare. They understand how critical it is to protect and keep cultural processes, like protecting a precise clock. Once you start pouring sand into the gears of a finely tuned clock… what happens? That’s right. It starts falling apart. Decades ago I saw how they used deception, lies, flattery, cunning, stratagems, trickery and invisible corruption of beliefs and practices. Once your kid’s minds start getting corrupted, it’s like the gears of the clock start getting mismatched. As of this writing, there are no counter cultural programs to defend the US effectively from this. There needs to be. The US has near zero civic life is one glaring symptom. Another is the extreme digital balkanization from antisocial platforms like CNN, Google and meta that profit from breaking up people into prejudiced subtribes. A third one are mass invasions of cultural incompatibles from corrupted and enemy cultures.

