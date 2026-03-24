Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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JeffC's avatar
JeffC
6h

These people are evil. Our domestic COVID terrorists should all be sent to GITMO.

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Wasso's avatar
Wasso
7h

The WHO can eat my socks ... no vaccines thank you.

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