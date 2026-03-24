The World Health Organization is taking what was introduced during COVID — vaccine passports and QR codes — and building it into a permanent, global system.

In a March 23 announcement, WHO and its partners rolled out a new initiative to expand “Digital Health Wallets,” designed to store and verify personal medical records across borders. The pitch is simple: make health data portable, trusted, and interoperable no matter where you go.

But the actual rollout plan tells a more revealing story.

“Countries will begin with digital International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis before expanding to routine immunization, maternal and child health records and, eventually, broader personal health summaries.”

They are starting with vaccine records. Then layering in everything else.

WHO’s partner on the initiative, the Temasek Foundation, made clear this is a direct continuation of COVID-era policy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed how important it is for health records to be trusted, verifiable and able to travel with people across borders,” said Kee Kirk Chuen, who leads Health and Well-being at the Singapore-based foundation.

During COVID, digital health verification systems determined whether people could travel, work, or enter public spaces based off vaccination status. Those systems were justified as temporary. Now they are being formalized into something much broader and far more durable.

The involvement of Temasek adds a clear conflict of interest.

The foundation operates alongside Temasek Holdings, one of the most powerful state-linked investment arms in Asia. In 2020, Temasek Holdings joined a $250 million investment into BioNTech, the firm that would go on to develop one of the world’s dominant mRNA COVID vaccines alongside Pfizer.

At the same time, the foundation side of that network was funding and promoting vaccine-related public health initiatives.

The pilot programs will begin in ASEAN countries, with the goal of demonstrating how these digital systems can be scaled nationally and eventually aligned with global standards. That regional focus is notable, given Temasek’s position within a broader Asian policy and investment network that frequently bridges Western institutions and more centralized digital governance frameworks.

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The stated goal is interoperability. The practical outcome is a system where personal health data becomes portable, standardized, and increasingly embedded in identity itself.

Once that infrastructure exists, the question is no longer whether it can be used to condition access to travel or services. It is who decides when and how it will be used.

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