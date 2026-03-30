Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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No
18h

The best thing for your health is to do the opposite of what these psychos tell you and otherwise stay away from the medical monopolies. They don't want you dead, at least not right away, but they want you sick for your whole life.

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Walter's avatar
Walter
18h

Your work is always best in class

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