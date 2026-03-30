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The World Health Organization is expanding a digital certification system first deployed during COVID into a new phase focused on migrants and displacement.

In a March 26 announcement, WHO confirmed that the International Organization for Migration is joining its Global Digital Health Certification Network — a platform originally designed to verify health credentials for international travel.

The shift in scope is explicit.

“With IOM onboard, the GDHCN expands beyond its initial use in travel-related health certification during the COVID-19 pandemic toward broader humanitarian applications,” the agency said. It added that the system will now support “health continuity in displacement settings and frontline environments,” while strengthening “preparedness and coordination across countries and sectors.”

That language marks a clear pivot: from temporary travel verification to infrastructure built for cross-border populations.

IOM officials confirmed the target user base.

“Joining the Global Digital Health Certification Network will improve our ability to support migrants by providing them with more reliable and secure access to their health information across borders,” said Dr. Poonam Dhavan, Director of IOM’s Migration Health Division. The effort, she said, is backed by “the generous support of our donors” and cooperation between governments and international partners.

The system is designed to function across jurisdictions — allowing migrant health records to be accessed and recognized in multiple countries. WHO frames this as continuity of care. But operationally, it creates a shared digital layer tied to individuals moving through migration pathways.

The expansion also comes as international agencies increasingly emphasize “coordination” in managing large-scale displacement. WHO’s statement underscores that point, highlighting interoperability and cross-sector integration as core features of the network.

What began as a tool for verifying vaccination status at borders is now being adapted for use in refugee flows, migration corridors, and humanitarian response environments.

And unlike COVID-era measures, this iteration is not being framed as temporary.

It is being built into the system.

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