The World Health Organization has announced “progress” on what it calls the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, a key annex to its ongoing pandemic treaty talks. Behind the technical jargon, however, lies a program that could hand sweeping authority over biological samples, data, and even vaccine distribution to a global bureaucracy.

The PABS annex is the least-understood but potentially most powerful part of the WHO’s pandemic framework. By controlling who shares what, and who receives what, it embeds the WHO into the most sensitive aspects of biosecurity.

In late September, member states gathered for the second intergovernmental meeting on PABS. The WHO boasted that delegates worked on finalizing the details of how countries will be obligated to share pathogen samples and genomic sequence data with an international system.

The WHO and its partners would get to determine how “benefits” like vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics are distributed. The goal is to complete drafting by the end of 2025, with adoption expected in 2026.

What the WHO Says

According to the WHO press release, the PABS system is designed to:

Provide “safe, transparent and accountable access to pathogens with pandemic potential”; Guarantee “equitable, rapid and timely sharing” of countermeasures;



Strengthen global health preparedness by pooling resources across borders.

WHO leadership hailed the September meeting as proof of “strong progress” toward building what they describe as a “critical” pillar of the future pandemic agreement.

What They Don’t Say

Stripped of the diplomatic language, PABS could easily mean loss of national control over biological material.

Nations encountering new viruses could be compelled to hand over pathogen samples and genomic data. Distribution of vaccines and treatments would be managed by an international mechanism, not national health authorities.

PABS is not an optional “guideline” — it is being negotiated as a legally binding annex, meaning member states may find themselves locked in once the World Health Assembly adopts it.

For countries that value sovereignty, this amounts to outsourcing critical health decisions to Geneva.

The Timeline — and the Urgency

The meeting took place September 16th through 20th, with negotiators aiming to finalize the draft annex by the end of the year.

In less than a year, national governments could find themselves subject to global rules that decide how pathogens and medicines are handled in times of crisis.

For now, WHO officials are celebrating “progress.” But critics warn this progress comes at the expense of the one thing sovereign nations cannot afford to lose: control over their own public health destiny.