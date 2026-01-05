Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
3d

WORLD HOLOCAUST ORGANIZATION …..BILL AND MELINDA GATES….ANTI LIFE…OMNICIDE…ONGOING 2026 GLOBAL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Twig's avatar
Twig
3d

So here we have another paid Globalist Cabal agenda! Not un US!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture