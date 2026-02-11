USAID-funded “revolution consultants” training protesters how to topple governments and advance left-wing social causes are embedded across U.S. universities and training American activists how to carry out the same operations in the U.S.

The Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), headquartered in Serbia, openly markets its expertise in “building and running successful non-violent movements.” They aim to “engage with students as much as with activists.”

CANVAS received funding from USAID, which has historically used these same protest tactics to topple regime across the world. The money came through the Civil Society Engagement Program in Georgia, a five-year program that started on November 1, 2021. The program is worth $17 million.

What makes CANVAS extraordinary is not merely that it receives USAID support but that the same USAID-funded training model has been embedded inside American universities and U.S.-based activist programs.

From its own materials, CANVAS states:

“From CANVAS’ headquarters in Belgrade, Serbia, we operate a network of international trainers and consultants with expertise in building and running successful non-violent movements.”

And:

“These revolutionary ‘know-hows’ are available for free download on this website. Additionally, our trainers regularly teach courses on nonviolent strategy at a variety of educational institutions worldwide.”

That includes the United States.

According to its own published metrics, CANVAS claims:

52 countries in which it has been active

16,048 activists successfully trained

126 “successful campaigns” inspired by CANVAS

While operating from Belgrade, CANVAS has deliberately embedded itself inside American higher education. Documented collaborations include work alongside:

Harvard University

New York University

Tufts University

Colorado College

Grinnell College

The most striking case is Colorado College, where CANVAS has worked in cooperation since 2006, including a dedicated CANVAS block inside the Department of Political Science. Beyond that, CANVAS has:

Developed Strategic Nonviolent Action coursework with the University of Essex

Taught Introduction to Peace and Conflict Studies at Grinnell College

Designed Waging Non-Violent Conflict: Organizing for Social Change at NYU, formally adopted in 2021

This is not occasional guest lecturing. It is curriculum-level integration of a doctrine explicitly built to apply pressure, destabilize authority, and force political change.

The CANVAS model does not stop at lectures or theory. In the United States, it has been translated into hands-on activist tooling housed inside elite universities.

One of the clearest examples is Tactics4Change, a project developed at Tufts University and affiliated with the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy—a major training ground for U.S. foreign policy, national security, and international governance professionals.

Tactics4Change presents itself as a practical toolkit for movements, not an academic exercise. Its stated purpose is to help activists design, plan, and execute nonviolent campaigns. The platform walks users through many of the same operational steps CANVAS teaches internationally: power mapping, identifying pressure points, coalition-building, sequencing escalation, and shaping narratives to influence public perception and institutional behavior.

CANVAS has publicly acknowledged working with Americans.

In a now-archived Reddit “Ask Me Anything,” a self-described “revolution consultant” associated with the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies stated they had trained activists from multiple countries and explicitly included Americans.

They also acknowledged that CANVAS trainers teach and present at U.S. universities.

What CANVAS actually trains activists to do

CANVAS does not hide its methods. On its own website, it advertises the operational modules it provides through trainings and consultations. Those include instruction in:

Building unity through a “vision of tomorrow” Mapping power structures and identifying “pillars of support” Strategic planning for nonviolent campaigns Targeted message development and narrative control Visual communication, symbolism, and branding Turning small actions into major media moments Early-stage fundraising for movements Formal campaign planning formats Movement “start-up” strategy Coalition-building and third-party negotiations Activism during crisis conditions, including pandemics Digital and physical security for organizers

This is not generic civic education. It is a professional protest-engineering toolkit—the same toolbox historically used to topple governments abroad, now normalized as coursework and “training” inside the United States.

CANVAS’ ecosystem does not rely on anonymous instructors. Through programs such as the People Power Academy, it features named activists and media professionals who translate this doctrine into practice.

Among those involved Andre Henry, a racial-justice activist and William Dobson, former Chief International Editor at NPR.

Blueprint for Revolution

All of this traces back to a single source text.

CANVAS founder Srđa Popović authored Blueprint for Revolution, a how-to manual for modern mass movements that reads less like political theory and more like a field guide.

The book lays out:

how to identify institutional pressure points

how to provoke overreaction

how to deploy humor, spectacle, and disruption

how to sequence actions into winnable campaigns

NGO Collaborators

CANVAS openly works with US-based NGOs that supply the intellectual and operational infrastructure for modern protest movements. Take the Albert Einstein Institution, founded by Gene Sharp. The Einstein Institution exists to develop and disseminate nonviolent resistance doctrine designed to pressure and destabilize governing institutions.

Sharp and the Albert Einstein Institution were widely cited as intellectual influences on Occupy Wall street’s decentralized structure, permanent protest model, and focus on coercing institutional “pillars of support.”

CANVAS’ listed collaborators include New Tactics in Human Rights, a Minnesota-linked NGO that publishes tactical playbooks for pressure campaigns; IREX, a major US nonprofit involved in civic engagement and media development; and Humanity in Action, which trains activists and civic leaders through fellowships and workshops.

Together, these organizations form a US-based support network that professionalizes activism, standardizes protest tactics, and normalizes regime-pressure strategies as legitimate civic engagement. CANVAS sits at the center of that network, translating theory into training and recycling foreign-tested protest doctrine back into American movements.