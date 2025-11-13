Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bolky's avatar
Bolky
2d

Find out who is responsible and nail their traitorous a§§!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Musings of the Big Red Car's avatar
The Musings of the Big Red Car
2d

This is incredibly inappropriate. Those involved should be fired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Winters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture