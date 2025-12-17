Natalie Winters

Rick Coston
8h

We should be defunding all NGOs, not funding their survival. They are a serious conflict of taxpayer interest. NGOs are funded to address a specific problem and once the NGO realizes that solving the problem is a threat to their existence, they quickly pivot to actively prolonging the problem into perpetuity. For example, NGOs charged with caring for immigrants will head to South and Central America and assemble and fund caravans to ensure a continuous flow of “clients” to continue and grow their “business”. Every NGO operates in a similar manner. NGOs are a bad experiment we started in the 1990’s that went terribly wrong, the experiment needs to end.

Neil Anderson
8h

It appears that President Trump's administration is acting as its own judge and arbiter of what to do with illegal and legal non-citizens in Minnesota. Wake up, Mr. Trump! (We used to say this to Joe Biden.)

