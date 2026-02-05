Natalie Winters

9h

The problem with these biased, self-serving poseur pseudo science assessments -- meaning the original Starbird report -- is they flow from irrational nonsense like Biden throwing the border open.

Of course, there is a legitimate anti-ILLEGAL immigrant backlash, the bloody country was flooded with up to 15MM illegals because of Biden's nonsense -- which for the record his successor choked off in 3 days.

It did have a dramatic and crushing economic impact, educational impact, and criminal impact. Those are indisputable facts. Totally disregarded is the Dems cynical reason for flooding the zone.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Unsaid is the absolute embrace of such faux academic research by the media who understands an iota of it, but runs with it.

America is quite pro-LEGAL immigration and anti-ILLEGAL immigration and what's wrong with that? Nothing.

8h

Summary:

New paper by some progressive influential academic says censorship is justified when "misinformation" is categorized and defined by an outcome of hurt feelings (harm) rather than its content of verified fact (data).

15 more comments...

