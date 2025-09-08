Natalie Winters

Jan Z
9h

Even with all the evidence they had that if they presented counter information people would change their minds i.e., become less “vax hesitant “ they still chose to use shame tactics instead of making their case even though their “case” was bogus- it would have shown some respect toward anti vaxers . Lazy, thy name is $tati$t.

Dawn Walker
9h

It's amazing that they think Americans are dumb enough to believe their BS about the JAB! I have never taken the JAB and I never will. I never caught Covid and I didn't obey any of Anthony Fauci's ridiculous rules like sheltering in place, not driving unless it was an emergency, 6 ft distance between people, wearing a mask in stores, not visiting relatives. All I did was keep my immune system built up.

