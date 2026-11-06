Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie

Internal Swing Left leadership presentations obtained and reviewed for this report lay out how a Democratic organizing group converts conversations at Americans’ doors into political intelligence, personalized persuasion, and information for campaigns.

The instructions reach beyond collecting opinions. Volunteers are told when to provide voting information, when to end conversations, and how earlier encounters can supply material for another volunteer’s subsequent letter.

The five decks, dated May through September 2026, contain 215 slides. They are linked from Swing Left’s leadership toolkit, which tells participants:

“Grassroots Leaders Calls are for internal use in your group only, not for press or public release.”

The June deck opens with a blunt restriction: the call is off the record and closed to the press. The same notice appears in the July, August, and September presentations.

June 18, 2026 · Slide 3. The opening notice says the call is off the record and closed to the press. View source slide .

Personal conversations become political intelligence

Slide 33 of the June briefing explains the technology behind Swing Left’s Ground Truth program:

“We use a custom-built AI tool to turn deep canvassing conversations into strategic intelligence at scale.”

June 18, 2026 · Slide 33. How canvassing conversations become AI-assisted voter intelligence. View source slide .

The following slides describe categorizing voters by political attitudes, examining emotional responses, and capturing voice summaries that can inform subsequent outreach. One slide discusses “Emotional Activation.”

June 18, 2026 · Slide 34. The program classifies issues, partisan attitudes, and political narratives. View source slide .

June 18, 2026 · Slide 38. Voice notes capture voters’ words, emotional tone, and barriers for downstream use. View source slide .

The research agenda includes experiments testing whether conversations and follow-up letters can move voters toward Democratic candidates or increase turnout. Personal accounts collected during canvassing become inputs for that work.

Swing Left publicly announced its use of AI in November 2025. The leadership presentations supply detailed instructions and examples of how volunteers contribute to the operation.

Voting guidance depends on party support

The August presentation makes its partisan sorting explicit.

Slide 32 directs volunteers to provide likely Democrats with voting information, while prescribing a different close for Republicans:

“‘Have a nice day’ to Rs”

August 20, 2026 · Slide 32. The script contrasts voting information for likely Democrats with a goodbye for Republicans. View source slide .

Slide 42 says to end conversations with voters who remain outside the Democratic-leaning category. Those already leaning Democratic, or persuaded into that category, receive voting guidance. The script also tells volunteers to disclose that the project helps Democrats.

August 20, 2026 · Slide 42. The branching instructions distinguish Democratic-leaning voters from those who remain unpersuaded. The slide notes that exact thresholds were still being finalized. View source slide .

The same deck describes follow-up letters “tailored to persuade and mobilize each specific voter.” Writers receive summaries of earlier conversations, thematic classifications, and suggested messages informed by Blue Rose research. The initial interaction can therefore shape outreach from someone the voter has never met.

August 20, 2026 · Slide 47. Conversation summaries and research inform personalized follow-up letters. View source slide .

The data reaches the party

The July deck’s slide 19 identifies where the information goes:

“Data is now flowing through DDx and the DNC to state parties and campaigns”

July 16, 2026 · Slide 19. The briefing identifies party and campaign destinations for voter data. View source slide .

DDx is the Democratic Data Exchange; DNC is the Democratic National Committee. The briefing says voter-level information is available through VAN and Phoenix, alongside qualitative reports.

The May deck describes Ground Truth as part of a coordinated strategy, “not an independent operation running in parallel.” It identifies messaging, polling, and paid communications as uses for the information.

May 21, 2026 · Slide 28. The deck describes a coordinated strategy and the intended uses of qualitative and structured voter data. View source slide .

By the September briefing, the group describes campaign-office launches, candidate participation, and geographic coordination designed to prevent overlapping canvassing.

September 17, 2026 · Slide 22. The briefing describes campaign-office launches and coordination on geography and targeting. View source slide .

Benefits assistance enters the strategy

The June presentation also describes Vote Forward’s “Benefits Connection Pilot”: helping eligible people obtain benefits and testing whether that changes their democratic engagement.

June 18, 2026 · Slide 24. Vote Forward’s benefits pilot tests the effect of assistance on democratic engagement. View source slide .

September’s discussion of Ground Truth beyond 2026 raises benefit referrals and “partnering with a Democratic elected official” as possible future approaches. Those are prospective ideas; the decks do not establish benefits conditioned on voting.

September 17, 2026 · Slide 23. The post-election discussion raises benefit referrals and work with a Democratic elected official as possible approaches. View source slide .

Vote Forward’s public explanation supplies more context. It describes benefits enrollment, support for constituent services, and experiments intended to measure whether practical assistance rebuilds trust and participation.

The briefings also extend into online organizing. August instructs volunteers to amplify Instagram and TikTok content through personal accounts. September recommends recruitment through comment sections, local Facebook groups, and Reddit, declaring: “Reddit is a goldmine because it’s underused.”

August 20, 2026 · Slide 17. Volunteers are encouraged to amplify short-form content using personal social accounts. View source slide .

September 17, 2026 · Slide 30. Recruitment guidance covers comments, direct messages, Reddit, and local Facebook groups. View source slide .

The May presentation sets the longer horizon: “win again and again through 2032.” Its sequence includes congressional majorities, the presidency, and state offices ahead of redistricting. The voter information collected at a doorstep is part of an effort designed to outlast this election.