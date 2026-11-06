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Internal Swing Left leadership presentations obtained and reviewed for this report lay out how a Democratic organizing group converts conversations at Americans’ doors into political intelligence, personalized persuasion, and information for campaigns.
The instructions reach beyond collecting opinions. Volunteers are told when to provide voting information, when to end conversations, and how earlier encounters can supply material for another volunteer’s subsequent letter.
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The five decks, dated May through September 2026, contain 215 slides. They are linked from Swing Left’s leadership toolkit, which tells participants:
“Grassroots Leaders Calls are for internal use in your group only, not for press or public release.”
The June deck opens with a blunt restriction: the call is off the record and closed to the press. The same notice appears in the July, August, and September presentations.
Personal conversations become political intelligence
Slide 33 of the June briefing explains the technology behind Swing Left’s Ground Truth program:
“We use a custom-built AI tool to turn deep canvassing conversations into strategic intelligence at scale.”
The following slides describe categorizing voters by political attitudes, examining emotional responses, and capturing voice summaries that can inform subsequent outreach. One slide discusses “Emotional Activation.”
The research agenda includes experiments testing whether conversations and follow-up letters can move voters toward Democratic candidates or increase turnout. Personal accounts collected during canvassing become inputs for that work.
Swing Left publicly announced its use of AI in November 2025. The leadership presentations supply detailed instructions and examples of how volunteers contribute to the operation.
Voting guidance depends on party support
The August presentation makes its partisan sorting explicit.
Slide 32 directs volunteers to provide likely Democrats with voting information, while prescribing a different close for Republicans:
“‘Have a nice day’ to Rs”
Slide 42 says to end conversations with voters who remain outside the Democratic-leaning category. Those already leaning Democratic, or persuaded into that category, receive voting guidance. The script also tells volunteers to disclose that the project helps Democrats.
The same deck describes follow-up letters “tailored to persuade and mobilize each specific voter.” Writers receive summaries of earlier conversations, thematic classifications, and suggested messages informed by Blue Rose research. The initial interaction can therefore shape outreach from someone the voter has never met.
The data reaches the party
The July deck’s slide 19 identifies where the information goes:
“Data is now flowing through DDx and the DNC to state parties and campaigns”
DDx is the Democratic Data Exchange; DNC is the Democratic National Committee. The briefing says voter-level information is available through VAN and Phoenix, alongside qualitative reports.
The May deck describes Ground Truth as part of a coordinated strategy, “not an independent operation running in parallel.” It identifies messaging, polling, and paid communications as uses for the information.
By the September briefing, the group describes campaign-office launches, candidate participation, and geographic coordination designed to prevent overlapping canvassing.
Benefits assistance enters the strategy
The June presentation also describes Vote Forward’s “Benefits Connection Pilot”: helping eligible people obtain benefits and testing whether that changes their democratic engagement.
September’s discussion of Ground Truth beyond 2026 raises benefit referrals and “partnering with a Democratic elected official” as possible future approaches. Those are prospective ideas; the decks do not establish benefits conditioned on voting.
Vote Forward’s public explanation supplies more context. It describes benefits enrollment, support for constituent services, and experiments intended to measure whether practical assistance rebuilds trust and participation.
The briefings also extend into online organizing. August instructs volunteers to amplify Instagram and TikTok content through personal accounts. September recommends recruitment through comment sections, local Facebook groups, and Reddit, declaring: “Reddit is a goldmine because it’s underused.”
The May presentation sets the longer horizon: “win again and again through 2032.” Its sequence includes congressional majorities, the presidency, and state offices ahead of redistricting. The voter information collected at a doorstep is part of an effort designed to outlast this election.
Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie
The other takeaway I get from this is that the DNC is playing 4D chess with advanced tools and the RNC doesn’t even know there’s a match going on, much less participating.
Natalie, I love your reporting, but like others in media, you call democrats and democrat organizations using the term “democratic”; using the term democratic is incorrect and gives (in my opinion) the sense to readers that democrats and their organizations are “democratic” and they are 100% not. Thank you for all you do.