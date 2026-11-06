Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
6h

The other takeaway I get from this is that the DNC is playing 4D chess with advanced tools and the RNC doesn’t even know there’s a match going on, much less participating.

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Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
6h

Natalie, I love your reporting, but like others in media, you call democrats and democrat organizations using the term “democratic”; using the term democratic is incorrect and gives (in my opinion) the sense to readers that democrats and their organizations are “democratic” and they are 100% not. Thank you for all you do.

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