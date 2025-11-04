Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark5610's avatar
Mark5610
1h

Dude is a creep

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jake Lee's avatar
Jake Lee
1h

Well it's about time Chris Hayes got to meet the front desk and see who is giving him all his talking points..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Winters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture