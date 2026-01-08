EXC: Minnesota’s ‘Cultural Heritage’ Fund Is Giving Millions To Promote Somali Culture
Minnesota has quietly funneled over a million dollars into Somali cultural from the state’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. A review of official grant records shows at least two dozen awards supporting Somali museums, music preservation, oral histories, festivals, and youth programs.
The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund is part of Minnesota’s Legacy fund, designed to “preserve Minnesota's history and cultural heritage.”
In total, $1,269,411 in Legacy funds have been identified as going to Somali-tied projects.
A decade-long funding stream hiding in plain sight
The spending stretches back more than a decade, to FY 2014.
Some of the largest awards were not even given to small nonprofits, but to major state institutions acting as fiscal agents for Somali-specific projects. The Minnesota Historical Society alone received over $310,000 for Somali oral history initiatives. Meanwhile, Somali-specific museums, arts collectives, and cultural organizations repeatedly appear in Legacy funding cycles year after year.
This is occurring at the same time Minnesota has been rocked by historic nonprofit fraud scandals, exposed systemic grant-oversight failures, and admitted that billions in public funds flow through agencies with limited monitoring.
Yet Legacy funding continues to operate largely on autopilot.
What the money paid for
The grants cover a wide range of activities, including:
• Somali oral history interviews archived by state institutions
• Somali-specific museums and artifact preservation
• Somali music, lullabies, and performance preservation
• Youth arts and cultural identity programs
• Somali Independence Day sponsorships
• Microgrants to Somali advocacy and arts groups
The full ledger: Somali-linked Legacy grants
Total identified: $1,269,411
Time span: FY2014–FY2024
Number of grants/projects: 24+
📄 Full grant list (by project)
Somali Oral History Project — Minnesota Historical Society — FY2014 — $258,184
Somali Oral History Project (additional interviews) — Minnesota Historical Society — FY2016 — $52,294
Somali Heritage Artifacts: Collections Inventory & Storage — Somali American Parent Association — FY2014 — $9,491
Fanka — Ka Joog — FY2016 — $122,500
Fanka II — Ka Joog — FY2017 — $118,825
Arts & Cultural Heritage admin allocations — Ka Joog — FY2016 — $2,500; FY2017 — $2,425
Ka Joog — Ka Joog — FY2020 — $43,380
History and Art of Somalia — Somali Museum of Minnesota — FY2016 — $10,210
Somali Museum of Minnesota — Somali Museum of Minnesota — FY2020 — $50,000
Somali Cultural Presentation — Somali Museum of Minnesota — FY2023 — $75,000
Somali Cultural Programs — Somali Artifact and Cultural Museum — FY2024 — $120,000
Flexible Support — Somali Artifact and Cultural Museum — FY2022 — $15,000
Somali Community Resettlement Services — Somali CRS — FY2020 — $40,000
Somali CRS Microgrant — Somali CRS — FY2020 — $5,000
Somali American Social Service Association (SASSA) — FY2020 — $20,000
West Bank Athletic Club — FY2020 — $25,000
West Bank Athletic Club Microgrant — FY2020 — $5,000
Somali Parents Autism Network Microgrant — FY2020 — $5,000
Soomaal House of Art Microgrant — FY2020 — $2,500
Unite Cloud — FY2020 — $20,000
Cultural Music Program for Somali American Youth — Afro American Development Association — FY2022 — $19,903
Arts Impact for Groups — Somali Youth and Family Development Center — FY2022 — $10,000
Silsiladda Soomaaliyeed: Sustaining Somali Heritage Through the Arts — The Qalanjo Project — FY2024 — $22,050
Sing Again: Preservation of Somali Children’s Songs & Lullabies — Marian Hassan — FY2024 — $121,394
Bringing Somali Culture to the Concert Stage — Saint Paul Civic Symphony — FY2024 — $23,750
Somali Independence Day Sponsorship — FY2023 — $3,000
You need to take this investigation one step further. Part one of the fraud game is for politicians to allocate taxpayer funds to a variety of organizations, like on your list. Part two is when these organizations contribute a portion of that money back to Democrat campaigns, and use the money to fund lawfare operations to further democrat interests, halt any attempt to thwart these grift operations, and pay useful idiot activists to protest in opposition to anything that could possibly reduce Democrat power.
As always Natalie great work.