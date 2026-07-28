Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Zurn's avatar
Zurn
1d

Just heard your interview on Beck.

Way to go!

Keep it up!

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Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
1d

They knowingly went on a propaganda trip and like the weak sheep they are, took the indoctrination hook, line and sinker!

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