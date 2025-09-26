A secretive Chicago meeting ignored by the mainstream press brought several dozen Chinese Communist Party officials face-to-face with America’s agricultural leaders.

The U.S. Heartland China Association (USHCA) pitched it as a harmless “forum,” but the real agenda was far more consequential: embedding Beijing into U.S. agriculture, food, and healthcare systems. The USHCA has a long history of enabling the CCP takeover American farmland.

Held August 25, 2025, the “Heartland Connect for Trade and Investment” event was co-hosted with the China General Chamber of Commerce–Chicago (CGCCC).

Who Was There (And Who Wasn’t)

The press release admits more than 150 participants from 17 states and D.C. attended, while a Chinese delegation of 45 representatives flew in from Beijing, Shanghai, Henan, Liaoning, and Shaanxi. Senior representatives from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) were present. Both organizations are well-documented instruments of Beijing’s espionage and influence strategy.

Among the Americans lending legitimacy to the gathering were Kim Norton, the mayor of Rochester, Minnesota, and Nathaniel Booker, the mayor of Maywood, Illinois.

Even more troubling was the corporate lineup. Jim Sutter, CEO of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, moderated multiple panels — sitting side-by-side with CCP officials.

The organization refuses to publish a complete attendee list. There is no disclosure of who signed commitments, who brokered side deals, or which U.S. institutions left with new Chinese partnerships. Noticeably absent were watchdogs, critics, or any national-security voices.

This was not an open exchange. It was a carefully staged access point for CCP-linked groups to burrow deeper into America’s heartland.

The Influence Pipeline

USHCA’s own language betrays just how soft it is on China. The press release gushes: “Local leadership and regional collaboration are at the heart of building resilient partnerships between the U.S. and China. Through candid dialogue, panelists discussed how communities in both countries are navigating global challenges, strengthening local economies, and creating practical pathways for cooperation in agriculture, food, and healthcare.”

What sounds like harmless diplomacy is actually a blueprint for Beijing’s infiltration strategy.

By urging “local leadership” and “regional collaboration,” USHCA is explicitly encouraging provincial and municipal officials to strike deals directly with Chinese counterparts and bypass federal scrutiny.

What They Don’t Want You To See

The event’s press release is drenched in buzzwords like “resilient cooperation” and “mutual benefit,” but it offers no audit trail.

There is no public accounting for who paid travel or lodging for the delegation, no published minutes, no disclosure of memoranda of understanding, and no record of what private commitments were made in side sessions or dinners.

Why It Matters

This is not a debate about cultural exchange.

It is a question of where control and leverage are being established in agriculture, food distribution, biotechnology, and healthcare supply chains.

The Midwest is the backbone of American food security; the deeper Beijing’s institutional ties run into that region, the easier it becomes to exert economic pressure and gain strategic advantage. With CCP officials seated next to U.S. agribusiness executives, the conversation shifts from commerce to something far more dangerous: influence, dependency, and intelligence collection.