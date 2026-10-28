Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
3h

The guide’s opening alleges a three-part administration strategy: “Deceive,” “Disrupt” and “Deny.”

Thus deploying the oldest trick in the book: accuse your opponent of precisely what you have in mind to do yourself. There are 81 million reasons not to trust a word these people write.

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John Haupt-Χριστιανός's avatar
John Haupt-Χριστιανός
2h

When your strategy starts with “deceive” you have already said enough.

Feelings over facts is deceitful.

This is evil!

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