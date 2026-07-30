Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
9h

Stunning! These are some of the things we need to be dialed in to and be able to stop. These are active measures to undermine and overthrow our country.

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
8h

Pretty sure the communist party and communist proselytizing has been illegal in the USA since 1954. All the government needs to do is enforce the law and this problem goes away. Will they?

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