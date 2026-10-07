Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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John Haupt-Χριστιανός's avatar
John Haupt-Χριστιανός
Oct 7

Weren’t all these connections with China part of the globalist project? World wide communism?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 7

Dennis Blair’s former title should increase the scrutiny. He once occupied a position demanding exceptional vigilance toward foreign intelligence operations. Americans are entitled to ask what precautions accompanied these exchanges, who funded them, and which officials received their recommendations. Winters has put those questions on the table. I want the agreements, participant disclosures, funding records, and responses from Blair and the organizers examined publicly. Trump’s administration should assess these proposals against American security interests, particularly where technology controls are concerned. A prestigious résumé cannot make a dangerous partner harmless. Beijing understands the value of an American endorsement. Washington should, too.

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