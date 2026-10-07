Barack Obama’s former director of national intelligence, Dennis Blair, led American delegations to events involving Chinese organizations flagged for military intelligence, propaganda and political influence operations.

One of those groups, the China Association for International Friendly Contact, was described in a U.S. congressional commission staff report as a Chinese military front engaged in:

The group’s own Chinese-language announcement named Blair as the American delegation’s leader.

A review of event notices, participant lists and published agreements documents a much broader record: a visit arranged by a foundation flagged for influence operations, closed-door discussions involving an intelligence-affiliated Chinese institute, and technology meetings attended by a retired People’s Liberation Army general.

The technology dialogues Blair led produced recommendations to ease American semiconductor restrictions and use Chinese batteries in U.S. electricity storage and AI data centers. Their organizers say the proposals are shared with both governments.

Blair had overseen America’s 16 intelligence agencies. His background should have made him unusually alert to the organizations seeking access to influential Americans. Instead, those organizations repeatedly got his participation—and, in several exchanges, his leadership.

Leading Americans to a Chinese Military Front

The China Association for International Friendly Contact, or CAIFC, published its account of Blair’s visit in December 2017.

He led American experts to Beijing and Nanjing for a maritime-security dialogue co-organized by CAIFC’s Center for Peace and Development Studies, the Shanghai Association for International Friendly Contact, Nanjing University’s South China Sea research center and Seton Hall University.

CAIFC vice president Xin Qi addressed the opening ceremony. American participants included Susan Shirk, Gregory Poling and Taylor Fravel. The organizer’s announcement highlighted Blair’s former intelligence job and command of U.S. Pacific forces.

The following year, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s staff report identified CAIFC as a front for the People’s Liberation Army’s former General Political Department.

That is the organization whose research center helped host the former American intelligence chief’s delegation.

For CAIFC, Blair’s résumé was worth publishing. A group associated with intelligence collection and propaganda could point to a former DNI leading Americans to its event. His national-security credentials became part of its public account of the exchange.

CUSEF: Washington Flagged Its Influence Operations

Another Chinese organization had hosted Blair much earlier—less than a year after he left office.

In March 2011, the China-United States Exchange Foundation, or CUSEF, invited a delegation from Securing America’s Future Energy to China. Its account identifies Blair as the delegation’s leader and says it hosted talks with China’s Ministry of Science and Technology on renewable energy and energy security.

CUSEF was founded by Tung Chee-hwa, a vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a central institution in the CCP’s united-front system. That system cultivates support and relationships outside the Party’s membership.

The 2018 congressional commission staff report explicitly discussed CUSEF’s “involvement in influence operations.” It documented cooperation with CAIFC, use of the same public-relations firm as the Chinese Embassy and lobbying expenditures for China-U.S. relations.

A 2024 House Select Committee on the CCP statement described CUSEF as:

“a united front-linked organization that advances Chinese Communist Party interests.”

The energy visit preceded those public warnings. The warnings explain the political character of the organization that had secured Blair’s participation.

CUSEF and CAIFC appear separately in Blair’s record. The congressional report also documented cooperation between them. These organizations had their own relationships, and both were able to name a former American intelligence chief as a visiting delegation leader.

Meeting With an Institute Linked to China’s Spy Service

The American organizer’s records establish another connection.

In January 2014, Blair attended a closed-door strategic-security dialogue at Sunnylands in California. A photograph in the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations’ annual report identifies him alongside Cui Liru, a senior adviser to the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. Former Chinese State Councilor Dai Bingguo led the Chinese delegation.

Cui’s institute, known as CICIR, had already been examined by the American intelligence community’s Open Source Center. A 2011 profile linked it to China’s Ministry of State Security.

The Federation of American Scientists’ account quoted the assessment that CICIR:

The dialogue’s Chinese co-organizer, the China Foundation for International and Strategic Studies, had a separate military connection. A 2012 study in the Yale Journal of International Affairs described its ties to the PLA’s intelligence department.

The institute represented at the meeting and the foundation helping organize it were connected to China’s civilian and military intelligence establishments. Blair’s participation put a former American intelligence chief in that company.

He returned to the strategic-security program. In October 2025, Blair chaired the American delegation when Stephen Hadley and Joseph Dunford could not travel. The Chinese partner was again the China Foundation for International and Strategic Studies.

The delegation’s Beijing meetings included Lu Kang, a deputy minister of the CCP’s International Department, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and representatives of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences. It also met U.S. Ambassador David Perdue.

The organizers described the exchange as an effort to manage competition and prevent crises. The same records show how long Blair remained involved: an American participant documented in 2014 was leading the delegation in 2025.

A PLA General and the CCP’s Propaganda Apparatus

Blair also led the American side of a technology dialogue with another set of Chinese partners.

The National Committee launched its digital-economy series with the Guanchao Cyber Forum in 2019. A recurring participant was Hao Yeli, whom Harvard’s Belfer Center identified as a retired PLA major general who had worked on cyber policy.

The December 2019 roster listed Hao as Guanchao’s chair and vice president of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, known as CIIDS.

CIIDS subsequently became a co-organizer. Its founding chairman, Zheng Bijian, had held senior positions in the CCP’s Central Propaganda Department and Central Party School.

The institute’s own website describes work on a Party propaganda project. It says CIIDS planned and organized the Understanding China book series, a priority publishing project of the Central Propaganda Department.

A former senior propaganda official’s institute, with a publishing project for the Party’s propaganda department, was partnering in a dialogue led on the American side by a former DNI.

The Chinese co-organizers in 2020 included CIIDS, Guanchao and the Fuxi Institution. CIIDS remained a partner in 2021. Blair continued leading the Americans.

Hikvision Was Blacklisted. Its Executive Stayed in the Talks.

Wang Bin, identified as a Hikvision vice president, appeared on the March 2019 dialogue roster alongside Blair and Hao.

That October, the Commerce Department placed Hikvision on its Entity List in a rule targeting entities implicated in repression, detention and surveillance of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Wang was listed again in December 2020. The American participants included Blair and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

The agreement proposed reducing restrictions on commercial semiconductors for exclusively civilian end uses, subject to monitoring and enforcement. It did not request relief for Hikvision by name.

The juxtaposition is stark: Washington had restricted Hikvision over repression, while a Hikvision executive remained in a forum with two former American security chiefs discussing broader relief from technology restrictions.

“Civilian” is hardly a sufficient reassurance when the concern is surveillance used against civilians.

Blair had acknowledged Chinese government coercion himself. A 2020 essay he co-wrote with Chertoff and two other authors discussed Huawei’s economic espionage and the risk that Beijing could compel access to networks. The authors advocated enforceable safeguards and blocking transactions when risks could not be addressed.

That warning makes Blair’s later cooperation proposals more deserving of scrutiny. He had helped explain the danger.

Chinese Batteries, Robots and Easier Access to American Chips

The China-U.S. Green Fund became the digital dialogue’s Chinese partner in 2022. Its chairman, Xu Lin, led the Chinese team opposite Blair.

The fund’s own history describes approval from State Council leaders for its establishment and early fundraising that included state-owned and private capital. It says Xu’s move from the National Development and Reform Commission to the fund was requested by State Council leaders and approved by the commission’s leading Party group. Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson helped promote the project.

This politically connected investment fund was now helping organize discussions about American technology restrictions.

Within proposed approved areas of AI cooperation, the December 2023 agreement recommended:

“Avoid making national-security-based export restrictions on AI chips.”

The surrounding provisions envisioned agreed cooperation areas, initially including healthcare, climate and nonsensitive business applications, along with model review.

The same document recorded an American request for China to end exit bans and detention affecting foreigners conducting lawful business and market research. The 2024 agreement raised censorship, market barriers and military-civil fusion while considering easier access to advanced chips for verified civilian uses.

The participants acknowledged those problems. Easing technology restrictions remained part of their proposed answer.

The published agreement associated with the October 2025 Beijing meeting went further into American infrastructure. It recommended Chinese batteries for U.S. electricity storage and AI data centers, Chinese industrial-robotics pilot projects in American factories and more use-specific permissions for semiconductor exports.

It also proposed a joint technical mechanism to clarify export-control criteria and processes for removing companies and technologies from control lists.

Hao appeared again on the Chinese roster, now under a civilian advisory affiliation with the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce. Blair headed the American delegation.

The National Committee says the organizers share their consensus documents with relevant agencies and offices in both governments. It lists Chubb, General Atlantic, Intel, Invesco and Vista Equity Partners as funders of the program, without specifying contributions to individual meetings.

These proposals were intended for government consideration. The available documents do not establish which American officials received the latest recommendations or whether Washington adopted them.

A Former DNI Should Have to Answer for His Partners

Blair has long advocated cooperation with China. In 2007, before becoming intelligence chief, he argued that the United States should maintain military strength while developing the ability to “share power in the region in a way that benefits both countries.”

His public advocacy continued. In 2020, the National Committee featured him in a discussion titled Navigating China’s Technological Rise: Charting a Course from Competition to Collaboration.

His American connections remained substantial. A 2024 biography listed academic posts at the University of North Carolina and Duke, the chairmanship of Securing America’s Future Energy’s board, membership on the National Committee’s board and chairmanship of the Strategic Advisory Group of Lockheed Martin Space.

Blair’s record illustrates a Chinese Communist Party playbook built to reach deep into America’s establishment. Cultivate people with prestigious titles, bring them into recurring exchanges, and benefit from the credibility they carry. A U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission staff report captured the objective through analyst Peter Mattis’s description: “cultivate enough people in the right places” to shift the debate without Beijing having to speak for itself.

The machinery extends far beyond one retired admiral. CUSEF advertises exchanges involving American governors, state legislators, journalists, business leaders and think-tank experts. Across its U.S.-China programs, it reports 4,293 scholars and researchers attending its events and more than 1,000 dialogues.

The political value is straightforward: arguments favorable to Beijing can gain authority when Americans deliver them under familiar institutional titles. Every distinguished participant also gives the host something immediately useful—a name to publish, a photograph to circulate, another credential to present to the next American invited through the door.

Blair brought an exceptionally valuable credential. Organizations associated with Chinese intelligence, propaganda and political influence could advertise that a former director of national intelligence had led Americans to their meetings. His career should have equipped him to scrutinize that machinery. Instead, his participation gave it something to advertise. That is what makes his case so revealing: an apparatus built to cultivate American influence found a willing participant in a man once entrusted with overseeing American intelligence.

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