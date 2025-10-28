Through the veil of academia, Beijing has quietly embedded itself in Western institutions to gather intelligence, shape elite opinion, and build influence at the highest levels of government, media, and academia.

That’s what makes a recent appearance by Harvard’s Steven E. Miller, a senior nuclear scholar and director at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, so alarming.

Miller appeared alongside representatives of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS) — a Chinese state-run institute that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has flagged as “a front group for Chinese intelligence collection and overseas spy recruitment.”

Other Americans who’ve affiliated with the think tank have been convicted on espionage charges.

Harvard’s Nuclear Man in Beijing’s Orbit

Earlier this month, Miller — who also co-leads Harvard’s Project on Managing the Atom — joined SASS officials at the “Fourth Dialogue on U.S.–China Relations and Strategic Stability” in Shanghai.

The event, co-hosted by SASS and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, focused on “strategic stability.” According to the SASS website, Miller personally “welcomed Chinese and American experts” and called for continued cooperation amid “turbulence” in global affairs.

Among the Chinese participants were scholars closely aligned with the Ministry of State Security (MSS) — the CCP’s top spy agency — and researchers who regularly brief Beijing on nuclear posture and arms control.

For China’s government, it was a propaganda victory: one of America’s most influential nuclear minds appearing under the banner of a state-linked intelligence front.

SASS: Beijing’s Academic Front Line

The Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences presents itself as a prestigious research body under the Shanghai municipal government. In reality, it sits within the CCP’s propaganda and intelligence ecosystem overseen by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deeply connected to the Ministry of State Security.

The FBI warns that SASS personnel serve as “spotters and assessors” for the MSS, and that Chinese intelligence officers have “used SASS affiliation as cover identities” while seeking to “influence the foreign policy of other countries.”

Those warnings aren’t hypothetical.

In the Kevin Mallory case, a former CIA officer was convicted for selling U.S. defense secrets to Chinese intelligence. The recruitment was carried out through SASS contacts posing as legitimate scholars.

Federal prosecutors said the MSS “used SASS affiliation” to make contact, arrange meetings, and facilitate classified exchanges.

SASS has also been a hub for research into nuclear stability and arms control — topics central to both Beijing’s strategic ambitions and Harvard’s nuclear studies programs.

In December 2019, SASS also co-hosted a major event titled “The Sino-U.S. Nuclear Strategic Relationship and International Security” in Shanghai. In one 2019 visit, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) met with SASS officials to discuss “arms control and international security.” On paper, these exchanges appear harmless — but each one grants Beijing direct access to elite Western experts in the most sensitive areas of defense policy.

Harvard’s China Problem Isn’t New

This isn’t Harvard’s first brush with the CCP.

The university’s chemistry chair, Charles Lieber, was convicted for concealing his contract with the Wuhan University of Technology through China’s Thousand Talents Program. The Trump administration’s China Initiative revealed dozens of similar undisclosed relationships across elite U.S. campuses.

President Trump himself warned that Chinese students and researchers were “stealing secrets” from America’s labs.

Now, one of the university’s most senior nuclear strategists is working with a Chinese intelligence front that once helped recruit a U.S. spy.

Bottom Line

The FBI has already warned that the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences is “a front group for Chinese intelligence collection and overseas spy recruitment.”

Harvard ignored it.

Now, one of its most powerful scholars in nuclear policy is giving that spy front exactly what it wants: access, credibility, and cover.

This isn’t research collaboration — it’s espionage with an Ivy League seal.