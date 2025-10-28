Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felix's avatar
Felix
2d

Why? Why are people who sell their country out no longer executed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rocky's avatar
Rocky
2d

The Rosenberg's got the electric chair for giving the Russians our nuclear secrets. What punishment this person receives will tell you how far America has fallen from what she used to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Natalie Winters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture