After Fauci joined the stealth vaccine startup in 2023, the Biden administration awarded it more than $28 million to develop mRNA shots targeting viruses with pandemic potential. In 2026, Eli Lilly agreed to buy the company for up to $1.55 billion. Whether Fauci stands to profit remains intentionally hidden.

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Anthony Fauci joined the scientific advisory group of a secretive mRNA vaccine company in 2023.

The following year, the Biden administration awarded the company more than $28 million to develop vaccines against viral families associated with emerging infections and potential pandemics.

Less than two years later, Eli Lilly agreed to acquire the company in a transaction worth as much as $1.55 billion to its equity holders.

A former ARPA-H program manager subsequently credited the federal agency with helping Vaccine Company land its bullion-dollar deal:

“derisk their technology platform enough for this exit.”

Fauci’s own curriculum vitae confirms his position:

“Member, Scientific Advisory Group, Vaccine Company, Inc., 2023-present.”

However, it does not reveal what consulting fees, shares, options, or payment Fauci received.

First, Fauci Joined The Company

Vaccine Company was founded in 2022 by biotechnology investment firm ARCH Venture Partners.

Fauci retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December 2022 after controlling the agency for nearly four decades.

His résumé states that he joined Vaccine Company’s scientific advisory group in 2023.

The company was operating largely in stealth. Its limited public footprint obscured a leadership structure populated by officials from the Biden administration and Fauci’s former agency.

A June 2024 California corporate filing identifies former Biden White House COVID adviser Sonya Bernstein as Vaccine Company’s chief financial officer and longtime NIAID vaccine official Julie Ledgerwood as its chief medical officer.

Bernstein served as a senior policy adviser on the Biden White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Before joining the Biden White House, she worked in the Obama administration’s Office of Management and Budget and later at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Ledgerwood spent approximately 18 years at NIAID under Fauci.

NIH identified her as deputy director and chief medical officer of NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. She also oversaw the NIH site participating in the first clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Then, Biden’s Government Awarded It More Than $28 Million

In September 2024, the Biden administration’s Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health selected Vaccine Company for a project known as A-FAVE, or Applied Biotechnology for Broad Flavivirus Antigen Discovery and Vaccine Candidate Evaluation.

The official ARPA-H award page lists a potential award of up to $49 million and names Ledgerwood as the project’s principal investigator.

Federal spending records document an initial award action of $28,179,321.

The award period runs from September 2024 through September 2029.

The project is developing vaccines against flaviviruses, a viral family that includes:

West Nile virus.

Dengue.

Zika.

Yellow fever.

Vaccine Company received the award through ARPA-H’s Antigens Predicted for Broad Viral Efficacy through Computational Experimentation, or APECx, program.

This was not merely a government grant to study one familiar disease.

ARPA-H says APECx is intended to design antigens capable of targeting entire viral families, including viruses that are not yet recognized as immediate threats.

The agency’s program description states that its technology is intended to protect against:

“existing and unknown viral threats.”

ARPA-H says viruses threaten global health and security by causing chronic illnesses, cancers and pandemics.

The agency states that the program could produce vaccines against viral families responsible for:

“emerging infections, and potential pandemics.”

Fauci was already advising the company when the award was issued.

The Federal Award Funded mRNA And Lipid-Nanoparticle Technology

Vaccine Company’s government-backed research has already generated potentially valuable intellectual property.

A patent application published in March 2026 identifies Vaccine Company as the assignee and Ledgerwood as an inventor.

The application describes engineered flavivirus antigens and vaccine compositions targeting West Nile, dengue, Zika and yellow fever.

Its claims extend directly into the mRNA technology deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The patent covers formulations involving:

RNA.

mRNA.

mRNA containing modified nucleosides.

Lipid-nanoparticle delivery systems.

Virus-like particles.

Genetic sequences encoding engineered viral proteins.

Modified nucleosides and lipid nanoparticles were central components of the mRNA vaccine platforms rolled out during COVID-19.

The application also contains a direct acknowledgment that federal taxpayers supported the invention:

“This invention was made with government support under AY2AX000054-01 awarded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. The government has certain rights in the invention.”

The award number cited in the patent is the same award issued to Vaccine Company during the Biden administration.

The Company Is Also Advancing An mRNA Epstein-Barr Vaccine

Vaccine Company’s work extends beyond its federally funded flavivirus program.

Its lead product is VXCO-102, a five-antigen mRNA vaccine targeting Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV.

The company has registered a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine’s safety, tolerability and immune response in healthy young adults.

The adaptive, placebo-controlled study is planned across multiple sites in Australia.

No clinical efficacy has been established.

EBV is widely known as the virus responsible for infectious mononucleosis. It has also been associated with multiple sclerosis and several cancers. No EBV vaccine is currently approved.

Vaccine Company says its proprietary In Vivo Nanoparticle, or IVN, platform is designed to combine mRNA technology with immune-response characteristics associated with virus-like-particle vaccines.

The company claims the platform can generate durable immune responses against difficult viral targets without requiring the same manufacturing process used to produce traditional virus-like particles.

Earlier Scrutiny Missed Fauci

Vaccine Company attracted congressional scrutiny in March 2025 after reporting revealed its former Biden official, limited public footprint and unusual business addresses.

The company reportedly listed a Maryland post-office box and moved among several addresses while receiving tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Senator Joni Ernst demanded an investigation into how ARPA-H vetted the company before awarding the money, warning that there were “alarm bells going off” over the process.

But the earlier investigation into Vaccine Company focused on Bernstein’s role in the Biden administration.

It did not identify Fauci’s position on the company’s scientific advisory group. Ernst’s public inquiry also did not identify Fauci’s role.

Finally, Lilly Announced A Deal Worth Up To $1.55 Billion

On May 26, 2026, Vaccine Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly.

Under the announced terms, Vaccine Company’s equity holders could receive up to $1.55 billion in cash.

Those holding Vaccine Company equity stand to benefit from Lilly’s purchase of the startup, its vaccine pipeline and its federally supported technology.

That made the reaction from former ARPA-H officials particularly revealing.

Andy Kilianski, the former ARPA-H program manager whose initiative funded Vaccine Company, called the startup one of his former “portfolio companies.”

In a public statement celebrating the Lilly deal, he wrote:

“The combination of our deep due dilligence paired with the moonshot science goals at ARPA-H enabled VaxCo to derisk their technology platform enough for this exit while still in stealth.”

Kilianski explicitly connected the government’s involvement to the company’s “exit.”

The public-private pipeline could hardly be stated more clearly.

Vaccine Company Advisers May Hold Stock

Fauci’s undisclosed compensation is especially significant because Vaccine Company’s own scientific disclosures show that its advisers may possess equity.

A January 2026 paper published in Nature Communications identifies Jason McLellan as a member of Vaccine Company’s scientific advisory board and a “possible shareholder.”

The paper’s competing-interest statement also identifies Ledgerwood and several other Vaccine Company employees as possible shareholders.

Fauci held the same general category of position.

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