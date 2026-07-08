Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Bobby
1d

What is the GOP doing about this? Nothing as usual? Why are foreign countries allowed to interfere in our Country’s election. It was such a Big deal when they accused Russia but it’s ok with Berlin? Why? Thanks Nat

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Ferg ferguson
1d

Awesome work NW….Im wondering why can’t congress / laws just shut down these NGOS?…oh ..the gop 🦏🦏…

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