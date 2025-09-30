The Chinese Communist Party is now openly targeting America’s children.

In June, the China–United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) boasted of hosting nine students from The Lawrenceville School — one of the nation’s most elite private boarding schools — on a two-week “youth exchange” program through Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing.

The itinerary sounded harmless enough: sitting in on classes with Chinese students, walking through corporate headquarters at Tencent and Lenovo, and touring historic landmarks meant to showcase China’s ancient grandeur and modern prosperity.

But none of this was spontaneous or well-intentioned.

Every step of the way, the teenagers’ view of China was tightly managed by CUSEF, a registered foreign agent and one of the most powerful United Front organizations tied directly to the Chinese Communist Party.

Put simply, CUSEF is the tip of the spear of China’s foreign influence operations.

For years, CUSEF has served as a covert propaganda arm for Beijing, funding carefully curated trips and outreach programs designed to reframe how Americans see the regime.

Until recently, its focus was on journalists, think tanks, and universities. But the Lawrenceville delegation shows that CUSEF is now reaching deeper into American society, targeting K–12 students.

Certainly among of the youngest, and most impressionable, audiences yet - but also the next generation of America’s leaders.

CUSEF has been running similar operations for over a decade.

Through its African American Students Exchange Program, launched in 2012, the group has flown more than 750 college students to China, often selecting participants from districts represented by members of the Congressional Black Caucus. The trips, subsidized in part by the Chinese Ministry of Education, were pitched as opportunities for cultural understanding.

In practice, they functioned as pipelines for soft propaganda. Beijing even reserved the right to approve which American students could participate — a gatekeeping mechanism to ensure only the most pliant were invited.

Students returned home gushing about their experience, with some describing China as “far exceeding” the United States and promising to “spread the positive light of an amazing communist country.” The language was indistinguishable from Party propaganda, and yet it was delivered not by officials in Beijing but by young American voices seen as trustworthy by their peers.

CUSEF’s strategy is simple but devastatingly effective: expose impressionable Americans to a carefully curated version of China while shielding them from dissent, censorship, or human rights abuses.

In the case of Lawrenceville, that meant showing students the polished campuses of Chinese schools, the flashy lobbies of national tech champions, and the most iconic tourist sites — all while excluding any exposure to persecuted minorities, political dissidents, or censored journalists.

By the time these students return to their communities, the narrative has already taken root. Parents hear glowing reports. Classmates listen to stories of prosperity and innovation. Teachers treat the trip as an educational triumph. And Beijing wins, not through overt coercion, but through the slow, steady planting of a sanitized worldview.

The CCP’s calculus is clear: today’s high school students are tomorrow’s journalists, lawmakers, and corporate leaders. By shaping their perceptions early, Beijing ensures a generation of decision-makers more sympathetic to its rise.

It’s evident this is not cultural exchange.

It is information warfare dressed up as diplomacy.