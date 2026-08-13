Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Mike G's avatar
Mike G
7h

So a navy enlisted man goes to jail for taking a selfie in an engine room, but nothing happens to these people?

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Thomas Peariso's avatar
Thomas Peariso
6h

Like we were always told, loose lips sink ships. I wounder if this will all link into the missing and dead nuclear scientist ?

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